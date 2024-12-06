Solution Knowledge Specialist - Body worn solution
Axis is a fast growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We allow and promote independent thinking; we seek to act as one, to be always open, and to think big!
We are now looking for a Solution Knowledge Specialist to join our Body worn solution team within the New Solutions Initiative department.
WHO IS YOUR FUTURE TEAM?
We are the product management team for Axis body-worn solution. We are a close-knit team of six who work together in the same space. Everyone agrees that this setup is highly positive and energizing.
We each have our areas of responsibility but share information freely, support one another, and frequently brainstorm ideas together. There's an open atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable voicing their opinions, and everyone listens and takes feedback constructively. Every day is filled with lively discussions. Our team is full of energy and engagement. We have clear goals that we are all aligned with and work toward together.
New Solutions Initiative is globally responsible for Axis body worn offerings. Our scope includes e.g. portfolio planning, product planning, managing the products' life cycle, education & training and handling of complex support issues. Our interfaces are both internal such as R&D, Operations, Sales and Marketing as well as external customers, partners and suppliers.
New Solutions Initiatives goal is to contribute to a smarter and safer world by providing market leading body worn solutions. Our body worn solutions consist of hardware, software as well as services. See more info here: https://www.axis.com/solutions/body-worn-solutions
WHAT YOU'LL DO HERE AS A SOLUTION KNOWLEDGE SPECIALIST?
As Solution Knowledge Specialist in the New Solutions Initiatives team, your main task is to transfer knowledge about our body worn solutions to our regional sales and marketing organizations and feedback findings and user needs to product management and R&D. Your area of expertise is to develop knowledge about body worn solutions available in the market. You will support product management, R&D, sales and marketing with insightful information about other solutions and how our body worn solution offering differs, unique selling points and other relevant information to make our market approach successful.
You will practically test and evaluate body worn solutions as well as gather and analyze information coming from our sales regions. Based on this you will develop different types of educational material, e.g. trainings, videos, how-to-do, and documentation of how Axis offering compares to other solutions available in the market etc. You will deliver the material through a multitude of channels, including prerecorded online webinars and training sessions in front of live audiences. You will also be responsible for maintaining all the knowledge about available solutions including our own solutions, so that it can be used by others at Axis.
You will work in a team of product managers, solution specialists and a global sales engineer that works closely with R&D. Further you will cooperate with corporate marketing, market intelligence, global sales and product introduction management. Together with them you have the responsibility to deliver the knowledge that Axis sales organization needs to be successful with our body worn solutions.
We travel to strengthen relations but focus on digital media to become efficient. Travelling up to 20 days a year.
WHO ARE YOU?
As Solution Knowledge Specialist in New Solutions Initiatives you will work in an engaged team. We are looking for a driven and structured individual with a curious mindset and a passion for testing new technology and sharing knowledge. We believe you have a service minded attitude and that you are practical when it comes to technical matters, as you will need to do hands-on product testing and product evaluation.
You have social skills and an ability to manage and perform in a multi-cultural environment with international contacts. You enjoy a high-pace and to have multiple activities ongoing in parallel. You are always open to customers and colleagues, contributing to a good team spirit and a productive environment. You are Furthermore we believe you have:
* At least 5 years work experience
* Documented experience from creating and presenting educational materials
* A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters
* Excellent presentation skills
* Self-going and curious
* An engineering background
* Fluent in English. Swedish language skills are not a requirement, but a distinct advantage
Bonus points if you have:
* Experience from network video surveillance solutions
* Experience from the law enforcement market or the security market
WHAT AXIS HAVE TO OFFER
This is a great possibility to take part in supporting and developing a new exiting area for Axis, together with a focused team with the support of a larger organization. If you're looking for a challenge and want to be part of a great entrepreneurial spirit, this is a chance of a lifetime. In addition, we can offer a truly global environment working with the latest technology in complex systems and applications.
READY TO ACT?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Find out more about the position from our recruiting manager Erik Frännlid at 046- 272 1800. We're looking forward to seeing you! Ersättning
