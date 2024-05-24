Solution Engineers - Detect & Respond
2024-05-24
Are you ready to embark on our journey in a truly product-led organization? At Sandvik Group IT we've recently switched to a new way of working to enhance our operational efficiency and elevate our service to delivery to new heights.
In our cybersecurity area we're now looking for two Solution Engineers with excellent people skills and a profound knowledge in the area. We offer you the chance to influence our work where it matters. We look forward to achieving great success in this exciting new chapter - and we want you to join us!
Your new team
The product area Detect & Respond Platform (DRP) is an internal capability enabler for Sandvik's Global Security Operations - who both are key components of our central cybersecurity service. Our focus lays on Microsoft Defender technologies and we're a trusted internal party enabling, maintaining, supporting and providing expertise for owned tools. We're a small team where transparency and sharing best practices pervades our culture. Our mission is to be proactive in identifying and addressing needs and gaps!
About your job
In this position, you play a crucial role in enhancing productivity, profitability, and sustainability within the department. You primarily work with MS Defender technologies and are an important part of the people and processes aspects of the delivery - as both an actor and a contributor. Providing your technical expertise, you support customer operations, and drive projects within the field. You're involved in the entire lifecycle of services and solutions, from development to support and maintenance, ensuring alignment with industry standards and innovation. To support your colleagues and help them grow to increase their capability to deliver is also an important part of your job.
Where's the office?
The location for this position is flexible within Sweden and we offer a hybrid work solution. Your team is primarily located in Stockholm while stakeholders and other teams are in Sandviken and regular presence in these sites is necessary.
About you
We're looking for an experienced engineer with a background from a larger global organization. You have deep knowledge in cybersecurity and MS Defender technology stack, of particular interest are Sentinel, MDE, XDR, MDI, MDO and MDC. Experience with common policies, practices and procedures within Cybersecurity is a plus, as is knowledge in MS Defender related deployment projects. Proven stakeholder management skills, both internal and external, is also beneficial. Your knowledge should be backed by a relevant education, or equivalent knowledge gained from a working career. Acting in a truly global environment calls for profound communication skills in English. Knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
Sure, the hard skills are important, but it all comes down to how you are as a person! You have an analytical and problem-solving mindset and can easily work independently with limited supervision. You're creative and thrive in an ever-changing environment and can switch mindset and tasks in moment's notice. Being a true team player, you happily support and coach colleagues and challenge when necessary. Your excellent communication skills enable you to build strong relationships based on honesty and trust all over our global organization!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Petra Englund, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-616 43 59.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
We have an ongoing recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than June 9th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067487.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
