Solution Engineer
2025-02-04
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
We are now looking for a Solution Engineer within SAP and other applications.
As Solution Engineer you will be a central point for the factory SAP system, act as IT project manager, drive digitalization and contribute to the overall delivery of our local VCE Digital & IT Site Support & Digital Transformation team.
In the role as Solutions Engineer in our team you have a strong understanding of SAP and its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) processes within a manufacturing environment. You are skilled in comprehending stakeholder requirements and convert them into viable cost-effective system solutions in SAP or in other application if SAP is not applicable. Digitalization, data analytics and machine integration are profound parts of your contribution. You have an innovative and creative mind-set to solve issues and continuously improve our delivery.
The main tasks for this position
• Manage and work on SAP change requests and runtime issues in cooperation with the needed support functions.
• Act as IT Project Manager in our local industrial projects, taking an overall responsibility for the IT part of the project, including both software and hardware.
• Prioritize, develop and communicate process changes, plan implementation and manage training activities while focusing on efficiency and harmonization of software solutions
• Coordinate site SAP Key Users forum and cooperate with global SAP teams
• Initiate and drive digitalization initiatives in the factory and office
Competence and character profile
• As a person, you are a team player, have a genuine business interest and can motivate yourself
• You have experience and understanding on SAP and other business applications for manufacturing industry
• You are skilled in the role as project manager in an agile context.
• Experience and interest in digitalization including data analytics and machine integration will be valued as this is an area of focus in the factory.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English
• You are open-minded, positive, creative and have a "make it happen", "learn on the fly" attitude. You can take decisions quickly and enjoy solving problems and collaborating with your network to deliver high quality solutions.
Who are you?
We don't know yet - our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success. If they light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our great team! Apply immediately because we are processing applications as soon as they arrive. We look forward to getting to know you better
What's in it for you?
You will get the opportunity to work together with skilled colleagues in a challenging local and global environment that provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Your position will give you a broad network, connecting to stakeholders both locally and globally.
Ready for the next move?
If you are interested in this position and have questions, don 't hesitate to contact Hiring Manager Jenny Svärd, Head of Eskilstuna Digital & IT at jenny.svard@volvo.com
Union contacts:
Unionen; Kicki Höller, +46 16 541 4444
Akademikerna; Patrik Sandberg, +46 16 541 6229
HRBP: Christina Nordin +46 70-0034232
Last day to apply is 2nd of March.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow.
