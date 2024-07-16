Solution Consultant - Tietoevry Tech Services
2024-07-16
Are you a curious and engaged IA Consultant looking to join one of the largest tech companies in the Nordics? Then this is the role for you!
We are looking for a passionate technical expert with extensive experience in Intelligent Automation, who wants to be part of Tietoevry Tech Services.
When joining Tietoevry Tech Services as a Solution Consultant in IA, you will:
Lead Intelligent Automation initiatives in Sweden
Engage extensively with customers to identify and implement IA solutions
Increase awareness and ramp-up IA competence in Sweden
Collaborate with cross-functional teams for complex automation projects
Focus on expanding IA business in Retail, D365, and SMB segments
Who we are looking for:
Extensive experience in Intelligent Automation technologies like Process Mining and RPA
Strong technical background with significant experience in software development and Intelligent Automation
Proven leadership and consulting skills
Excellent communication abilities for engaging with IT and business stakeholders
We offer
We offer you professional growth, meaningful projects, open culture, and an outstanding work-life balance! We offer you an opportunity to create the future of a growing, fast-developing, and important sector. We believe that our organizational culture is an important part of enabling you to be successful. We provide a flexible hybrid work model as part of our culture and way of working. Finally, we also believe in curiosity and learning as a lifestyle where you need to unlearn and relearn every day as new possibilities emerge.
Did we get you inspired?
We look forward to your application! Please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile and we will reach out to you. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to apply today. If you have any questions regarding this role, please contact hiring manager Mika Lehtola, mika.lehtola@tietoevry.com
.
Hope to hear from you soon!
We perform background checks on all final candidates.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
Tietoevry thrives with diversity, and we welcome applicants of all genders, ages, abilities, ethnicities, orientations, beliefs, and backgrounds.
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust, and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprises and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs.
