Solution Architect to WirelessCar
2024-07-05
WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for an engaged Solution ArchitectWould you like to join a collaborative team that works alongside multiple development teams to create and deliver innovative services to global customers such as Volkswagen, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Cars?
In your daily work, you will team up with other Solution Architects, Product Owners, and Software Engineers in the agile release train to design solutions for new digital automotive services. When communicating with our customers you will use your business-oriented attitude to discover the business scenarios and communicate the technical solution. As Solution Architect your primary objective is to ensure a coherent architecture of the solution in production to satisfy security, capacity, cost, and performance requirements. The solutions you build will run on the major public cloud platforms, primarily AWS and Azure.
You will also have the opportunity to support the development of the WirelessCar Architecture Framework.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Who you areA technologist with excellent people skills and the ability to both see the big picture and dive deep into details. You excel at promoting new concepts and ideas to stakeholders and customers at all levels. You embrace change and new challenges, and you find value in motivating and inspiring others. You are passionate about fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute their best.
Experience with architecting cloud-based solutions, preferably on AWS or Azure.
Experience in software engineering and agile development.
Proficiency in software development using languages such as Java and Python.
Valuable competencies:
Previous experience working as a Software and/or Solution Architect.
Experience in the automotive industry.
Experience with architecting connected vehicle or IoT solutions.
Certifications such as AWS (Solutions Architect, Developer, SysOps Administrator).
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
The application deadline is August 11th.
Please note that due to the holiday season, there may be a delay in providing feedback.
