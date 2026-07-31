Solution Architect Digital Commerce
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-07-31
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About This Opportunity
At Husqvarna Group, we are not only building world-class outdoor products — we are also transforming into a data-driven, digitally empowered company. Digital Commerce plays a key role in that transformation, enabling seamless customer experiences across multiple markets and brands.
Now, we're looking for a Solution Architect to take ownership of the architecture for our Backoffice platform — a business-critical part of our Digital Commerce landscape. Through this platform, a large share of our customer transactions pass every day, making it essential for secure, scalable and reliable operations.
You'll join a highly collaborative environment where you'll work closely with developers, architects, Service Owners and business stakeholders. More than maintaining an established platform, you'll help shape its future by modernising and simplifying a complex application and integration landscape while ensuring stability for business-critical operations.
Rather than building entirely new systems, your mission will be to continuously evolve the platform, balancing innovation with scalability, security and long-term sustainability. You'll influence architectural decisions, contribute to the long-term roadmap and help ensure the platform is ready to support future business needs across Digital Commerce.
This role is ideal for someone with a software development background who wants to focus on architecture, technical leadership and solution design. While you won't be coding daily, you'll be comfortable reading and interpreting source code to understand system behaviour, business logic and architectural dependencies.
Your role
As a Solution Architect, you will:
Analyze, design and continuously improve the architecture of Husqvarna's business-critical Backoffice platform.
Own the long-term architectural roadmap and drive continuous modernization.
Review existing code to understand functionality, dependencies and business logic.
Lead technical decision-making and architectural design reviews, ensuring alignment across teams and providing guidance to developers.
Collaborate with developers, architects, Service Owners and business stakeholders across Digital Commerce.
Design scalable end-to-end integration solutions connecting eCommerce, backend systems and enterprise platforms.
Translate business requirements into technical solution designs, user stories and technical specifications.
Drive architectural standards and promote reusable solution patterns across multiple teams.
Ensure solutions balance modernization, operational stability, scalability and security while meeting architectural standards.
Troubleshoot complex architectural and integration challenges across multiple systems.
Mentor and support a junior Solution Architect while acting as a trusted technical advisor for development teams.
Contribute to architectural governance, documentation and the future technology strategy.
About You
You'll thrive in this role if you enjoy combining technical depth with collaboration. You like solving complex architectural challenges and designing solutions that are robust, scalable and built to evolve over time.
You're curious by nature, humble in your approach and self-driven in execution. You take ownership, listen to your colleagues and keep an open mind to new ideas. You're comfortable challenging existing solutions, identifying opportunities for improvement and helping teams make sound technical decisions.
Above all, you care about quality and clarity—both in your architecture and your communication—and enjoy turning complex business needs into pragmatic technical solutions that create long-term value.
Your technical toolbox
Must-have skills
Experience as a Solution Architect within complex enterprise environments.
A software development background, preferably in Java or C#, with the ability to read and understand application code.
Experience designing scalable solution architectures across enterprise systems, integrations and backend platforms.
Experience working with Azure, integration platforms, databases and backend systems.
Strong understanding of end-to-end business flows, from customer order through integrations and enterprise systems to fulfilment.
Experience translating business requirements into technical solution designs and architectural roadmaps.
Excellent troubleshooting skills in complex distributed system landscapes.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Nice-to-have / Merited skills
Experience from Digital Commerce or other transaction-intensive environments.
Experience working with cloud-native or hybrid enterprise platforms.
Experience driving architectural governance and technical standards across multiple teams.
Experience mentoring developers or architects.
Knowledge of Security by Design and cloud security principles.
Swedish language skills are considered a strong advantage due to the close collaboration with local business stakeholders.
An interest in AI and emerging technologies, and a curiosity for how new technology can strengthen architecture and engineering practices.
Location
This position can be based in Stockholm, Jönköping, Malmö or Jonsered, Sweden.
How We Work
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity and fast decision-making. This is consistent across our global offices and helps us maintain a strong culture, support learning and development, and ensure everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
This role requires approximately 80% office presence, reflecting the collaborative nature of the role and our belief that close interaction strengthens innovation, knowledge sharing and effective decision-making.
Your application
We look forward to receiving your application! Please note that selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Victoria Kjellgren at victoria.kjellgren@husqvarnagroup.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
10016854