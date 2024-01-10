Solution Architect
Amazon Web Services Emea Sarl, Sverige Filial / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amazon Web Services Emea Sarl, Sverige Filial i Stockholm
At Amazon, we are continuously striving to be the most customer-centric company in the world. AWS have been helping over one million customers, from Airbnb to GE, to deliver flexibility scalability and reliability across their organisations. Behind this success is exceptionally talented, bright and driven individuals who work hard, have fun and make history.
As a Solution Architect within Amazon Web Services (AWS), you will have the opportunity to help shape and deliver on a strategy to build mind share and broad use of Amazon's services (like Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, and Amazon SQS, etc) within strategic accounts across the Nordics.
Your broad responsibilities will include: owning the technical engagement and ultimate success around specific implementation projects, and developing a deep expertise in the AWS technologies as well as broad know-how around how applications and services are constructed using the AWS platform.
The ideal candidate will possess customer facing skills that will allow them to represent Amazon well within a customer's environment and drive discussions with senior personnel within the company, as well as a technical background that enables them to easily interact and give guidance with software developers and architects. He/she should also have a demonstrated ability to think structured about business, product, and technical challenges, as well as communicate and convince senior stakeholders like product group managers, VPs, CxOs to adopt technical proposals
Responsibilities:
Run technical workshops and advise customers on architectural and strategic IT decisions, utilizing AWS Machine Learning (and Generative AI), Compute, Networking, Database, Storage and Security services at level 300+
Educate customers on best practices to ensure their solutions are designed for successful deployment in the cloud
Work with other AWS teams to drive adoption and revenue. Have proven and successful technical pre-sales experience for 2+ years
Capture and share knowledge with our broader Solution Architect community. Have proven and successful experience building a technical community
Develop technical content (such as blog-posts, white papers and reference architectures) to convey best practices using AWS
Participate in evangelizing AWS at events, user groups, and hackathons
Share customer feedback to internal product management and engineering teams to help drive the future of AWS
Basic qualifications
The right candidate will be highly technical and analytical, possess several years of implementation/consulting experience
Fluency in English is essential - additional Nordic languages are advantageous
Experience working within the manufacturing and financial services industries is highly desired.
Strong verbal and written communications skills are a must, as well as the ability to work effectively across internal and external organizations
Preferred qualifications
Technical degree preferred
Computer Science or Math background highly desired
Working knowledge of software development practices and technologies highly desired
AWS Certification, e.g. AWS Solutions Architect Professional, AWS AI/ML Certified Machine Learning Specialty Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amazon Web Services Emea Sarl, Sverige Filial
(org.nr 516411-0669)
Malmskillnadsgatan 36 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Amazon Web Services Emea Sarl Sverige Filial Jobbnummer
8380835