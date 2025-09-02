Solution Architect - Assortment Planning
2025-09-02
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
We are now recruiting a Solution Architect for our Assortment Planning Value Stream within Business Tech. This is a key strategic role focused on shaping scalable, modular, and data-driven solutions for the future of planning and quantification.
As Solution Architect, you will lead the technical architecture for several business-critical capabilities, including Assortment Building, Sales and Context Planning, and Assortment Quantification (ASQ). You will work closely with Product Owners, Engineers, Enterprise Architects, and other stakeholders to ensure system- and domain-level alignment.
This role requires a combination of hands-on architecture execution, strategic thinking, and governance leadership. You will play a central part in delivering transformation initiatives aligned with our enterprise roadmap and capability-based planning model.
You will:
Translate strategic business needs into scalable, modular, and service-based architectures.
Lead the architecture for domains such as Planning Article, ASQ Quantify, and AI/ML-enabled orchestration.
Align with enterprise architecture principles, target states, and capability roadmaps.
Define and maintain architectural principles, guardrails, and decision-making frameworks.
Own and evolve version-controlled Architecture Decision Records (ADRs).
Ensure conformance to integration standards (event-driven, API-first, asynchronous messaging).
Drive structured architectural documentation using PlantUML, C4 Model, and BPMN.
Support continuous capability modelling and architectural governance.
Drive the reduction of technical debt and improve the resilience and scalability of systems.
Ensure ESG compliance and sustainable design principles in architecture.
Mentor tech leads to promote architectural maturity.
Facilitate architectural clarity across cross-functional teams and transformation initiatives.
Balance architectural elegance with pragmatic, value-driven decisions that prioritize delivery efficiency and business impact.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
8+ years of experience designing and implementing large-scale systems.
Proven experience in solution architecture within cloud-native and microservices environments.
Deep expertise in Microsoft Azure, particularly Azure Container Apps, Event Grid, etc.
Proficiency in architectural modelling (PlantUML, C4 Model, BPMN or equivalent) and documentation tooling.
Hands-on experience in CI/CD, GitHub Actions, and infrastructure as code.
Strong communication skills with the ability to explain complex concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Knowledge of security, privacy, and compliance-by-design principles.
Experience working across federated, multi-team environments in a scaled agile setup.
Demonstrated ability to drive cost-conscious design decisions across infrastructure, data, and integration layers.
Strong judgment in balancing technical ambition with delivery velocity and resource constraints.
Values direct, structured feedback and communicates with clarity and precision across teams.
Good to Have:
Experience with enterprise-level planning and quantification systems.
Domain knowledge in Retail, Supply- , or Assortment Planning.
Exposure to Backstage, Git submodules, and ADR tooling.
Strong understanding of capability modelling and domain-driven design (DDD).
Advanced understanding of integration technologies such as Kafka, Solace, and Azure API Management.
Experience with graph and document stores such as Neo4j and MongoDB.
Integration testing using Testcontainers or similar frameworks.
Familiarity with ESG-aligned architecture practices.
Experience in data platform, AI/ML system integration, or decision intelligence.
Understanding of cost transparency, observability, and system telemetry.
Experience in defining transition architectures and long-term target states.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us.
