The Utility business unit at Svea Solar is responsible for utility-scale (i.e., very large!) projects. Our own solar park portfolio includes Fjällskär (20.7 MW), Hörby (18.2 MW) and others, accounting for 49 MW of operational assets and another 54 MW of assets under construction, including an agrivoltaic park construction in Hova.
With such a volume of operations and the exciting complexity of the business, we are now looking for a Solar Engineering Specialist.
The role
As an Solar Engineering Specialist you'll be working with the design, engineering and planning of our solar parks. You'll be supported by a team who has built Sweden's largest solar parks with expertise in areas such as solar energy simulation, engineering & design, solar park optimization, sales, grid connection, project leading and solar park construction. Together with your colleagues you'll iterate on the best solutions for how we design our parks.
Responsibilities
Owning the process of designing and optimizing solar parks from start to finish
Define and develop standards and routines for designing solar pv parks and hybrid parks (Solar + BESS)
Analyzing and optimizing site-specific conditions such as topography to enabel safe, qualitative and cost effective solar park construction
Helping to create and continuously improve our ways of working within the team.
Supporting solar and BESS developers and project managers with relevant documentation according to requests from stakeholders (e.g. permitting authorities, land owners, investors, etc.) and Svea Solar standards.
Finding ways to increase the yield and profitability of our solar parks by utilizing and exploring newest technologies and tools.
Are we a match?
To succeed in this role, we hope your experience contains:
Completed technical degree in Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems or similar engineering degree.
About two years of practical professional experience in a technical role, such as Technical Project Designer, Design Engineer, GIS Specialist and similar (examples in Swedish: elkonstruktör, projektör, fältgeotekniker, lantmätare).
Good knowledge of AutoCAD (or similar CAD tools) and Excel.
It would be a plus if you worked with electrical systems and/or the energy sector or have some experience working on-site.
Application
Join us in the power shift towards a sustainable future! You can apply with your LinkedIn profile, and we do not require a traditional CV or cover letter. We'll ask several questions in your application to help us understand your profile better.
Read more about our standard recruitment process: https://careers.sveasolar.com/pages/recruitment-process
Diversity & Inclusion Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
Background check For all final candidates, we conduct background checks through a criminal record register.
Feedback Regardless of the recruitment process stage, all applicants will eventually receive a candidate survey. We value your feedback and constructive comments on how to improve our processes.
