Software Tester
2025-07-09
At Toyota Material Handling R&D we are developing next generation autonomous fork-lifts and advanced assistance systems (ADAS). We offer an opportunity to join our software teams, where you as a skilled engineer can develop new functionality that easily can be tested on complete vehicles in our close-by large lab area.
As a Software Tester for autonomous and assistance systems at Toyota you will work with:
* Development of applications for our autonmous fork-lifts.
* Development of assistance systems for our manual fork-lifts.
* Industrial projects and concept vehicles.
This position is with a team responsible for embedded applications running in both fully autonmous vehicles and manual fork lifts. Examples of applications are load handling application that combines multiple sensors to determine correct next action or an obstacle detect application that will take action if an obstacle occurs in drive-path (ADAS). Team works with input from multiple sensors, such as LIDAR, ultrasound or Cameras.
We are looking for a software developer with strong interest in software testing, continous integration and quality assurance. Work will consist of development of test suites, SIL / HIL, analyze requirements to find best test method and be part of a team delivering a full function. We work with the latest technologies and strive for adding capabilities of emulating sensor input using digital twin principles.
Depending on your background this role can be adjusted, from senior to junior responsibilities.
To position as SW Tester autonomous and assistance systems we are looking for a person with:
* Bachelor or master's degree in computer science or equivalent.
* Working experience from SW development and SW testing is a plus.
* Analytic capability, thorough and a strong interest in quality.
* Sensor/hardware knowledge is a plus.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Send your application no later than 2025-08-17.
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact (we are closed due to vacation w29-32 but will answer as soon as we can):
Johan Lindell, Manager Application SW, Johan.lindell@toyota-industries.eu
Josefin Nilsson, HR, Josefin.nilsson@toyota-industries.eu
