Software Tester
Rasala Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasala Group AB i Göteborg
Join Our Team as a Software Tester!
Are you passionate about ensuring software quality and delivering flawless user experiences? We're on the hunt for a skilled and dedicated Software Tester to join our dynamic team!
What You'll Do:
• Collaborate with development teams to understand project requirements
• Design and execute test cases to identify bugs and ensure functionality
• Perform regression testing to validate fixes and improvements
• Contribute to test automation efforts for efficient and repeatable testing
• Provide valuable feedback to enhance product performance and user satisfaction
What We're Looking For:
• Strong understanding of software testing methodologies
• Experience in manual testing, bug tracking, and reporting
• Familiarity with testing tools and frameworks
• Detail-oriented mindset with excellent problem-solving skills
• Effective communication and teamwork abilities
What You'll Get:
• Opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and innovative technologies
• Collaborative and inclusive work environment
• Continuous learning and professional growth opportunities
• Competitive compensation package and benefits
Location: [Gothenburg Sweden]
Type: [Full-time/Part-time/Contract]
Apply: ahsan.mustafa@rasala.se
Join us in ensuring our software products meet the highest quality standards and make a real impact on users' lives! Don't miss this chance to be part of a passionate team dedicated to excellence. Apply now and let's shape the future of software together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29
E-post: ahsan.mustafa@rasala.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasala Group AB
(org.nr 559098-9124)
Ovädersgatan 10 B (visa karta
)
418 34 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8070470