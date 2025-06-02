Software Test Engineer
2025-06-02
About the Position:
Are you experienced in automotive software testing? We're looking for you!
As a Software Test Engineer at DevPort, you are a consultant and part of our area Digital solutions in Gothenburg. You will work with in-house teams or at one of our client sites with exciting projects.
In this role you need to be a responsible person who takes action and ownership of your work and deliverables. Collaboration with your team members and other teams is important as you will work on products and functions that depend on other engineers. We believe that you need to be a creative problem-solver who thinks outside-of-the-box.
Key Responsibilities:
• Perform function and system testing in HIL, SIL, and MIL environments.
• Utilize Systemweaver/CarWeaver for test management and documentation.
• Identify, report, and follow up on test failures and blockers with a focus on quality and delivery.
• Create and maintain structured test documentation and test reports.
• Summarize test metrics, emphasizing failed cases and potential issues.
• Ensure timely and effective communication of test results and system issues.
• Work within structured project environments and cross-functional teams.
We are looking for you who have:
• B.Sc or M.Sc in Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent experience.
• 5+ years of experience in software testing, preferably in the automotive domain.
• Hands-on experience with function/system testing in HIL, SIL, and/or MIL environments.
• Experience working with structured documentation and reporting processes.
• Familiarity with automotive systems and related tools (e.g., Systemweaver, CarWeaver).
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail.
• Fluent in both spoken and written English.
Digital Solutions at DevPort - Embedded Systems
Our embedded systems offering provides expertise across a wide range of areas, including software development, electronics development, and test & verification. We also offer specialized consulting services in specific technical and subject areas, such as functional safety, project management, and roles within agile methodology. With our strong foundation in the automotive industry, we have extensive knowledge to support our industrial clients in developing and quality-assuring advanced systems.
What We Offer:
• Versatile and challenging assignments: Participate in exciting projects across various clients and industries where your skills are highly valued.
• Flexible compensation: Choose between a higher salary or more vacation time-it's your choice!
• Inspiring work environment: Take part in fun activities and conference trips that strengthen the team and create memorable experiences.
• Continuous development: Enhance your skills through our special projects and lunch lectures covering topics from social skills and stress management to advanced battery technology.
• Innovative work tasks: Work with cutting-edge products and the latest technology in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
Application
If this sounds like something for you, apply by following the steps below.
If you have any questions, send an email to Elin Thulin at elin.thulin@devport.se
.
We look forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive growth phase, with headquarters in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Jönköping, Helsingborg, and Karlskrona. DevPort has broad expertise in several development-intensive industries and employs 450 people across three main areas of expertise: Digital solutions, product development and production development.
We take pride in our employees and our collaboration with some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, defense industry companies, and other development-intensive industries.
