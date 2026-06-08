Android Integration Engineer
Coretura AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coretura AB i Göteborg
Join the Revolution in Commercial Vehicle Tech at Coretura!
We're redefining how automotive software is built. As a joint venture between Volvo Group and Daimler Truck, Coretura blends startup speed with industry strength—and we're all-in on AI.
As Android Integration Engineer in our Middleware team, you'll integrate and maintain AAOS as a guest VM on our hypervisor platform, owning the full AOSP build and delivery pipeline. You'll drive BSP bring-up on automotive-grade SoCs and run Google's automotive compliance programs. You'll also partner closely with safety, cybersecurity, and systems architecture on cross-cutting requirements.
Listen to Sana from the Middleware team describe what we're up to:
You will:
Work with Android, hypervisor, Linux, and AUTOSAR experts on boot flow, resource partitioning, and inter-VM communication
Develop and extend Vehicle HAL implementations and vehicle services, bridging AAOS to in-vehicle networks via SOME/IP, gRPC, and similar protocols
Manage Soong/Make builds, manifest management, and Yocto-based companion images
Bring up kernels, drivers, display, audio, and connectivity on automotive-grade SoCs
Drive architectural decisions and represent Android in cross-domain forums
What you bring
We're looking for someone who thrives in hands-on engineering, enjoys collaboration, and is passionate about technical innovation.
You have:
Strong AOSP internals knowledge — HALs, SELinux, init, system services — and proficiency in C++ and Java/Kotlin
Comfort with build systems (Soong/Make) and embedded toolchains
Familiarity with hypervisors (QNX, Xen, or similar) and in-vehicle middleware such as SOME/IP and gRPC
Awareness of ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 is valued
Why Coretura?
At Coretura, you'll be empowered to make a real impact. We value initiative, ownership, and a proactive mindset. You'll have the freedom to drive projects forward, contribute ideas, and help shape the future of commercial vehicle technology. Our lean, innovative team is always learning and adapting—your contributions will truly matter.
Next steps Ready to build the future of commercial vehicles?
We review applications on a continuous basis—so don't wait to submit yours!
Last application date: 30/6 2026.
Questions? Don't hesitate to reach out to Frida Greve, frida.greve@coretura.com
if you have any questions regarding the position. Please note we do not accept any applications via email.
About our recruitment process We are committed to a safe and secure working environment. As a mandatory part of our recruitment process, we carry out drug and alcohol testing and background checks via 2Secure on the final candidate. The background check covers personal details, financial information, company engagements, legal matters, CV verification, media and internet presence, as well as a risk analysis and recommendation.
A negative drug and alcohol test and an approved background check are required before a formal offer can be made. All checks are carried out in accordance with GDPR, and candidates are always informed in advance.
Read more → Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7851637-2040162". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coretura AB
(org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Coretura Jobbnummer
9951530