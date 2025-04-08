Software Test Engineer
Maandag Nordic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maandag Nordic AB i Göteborg
, Köping
, Stockholm
, Umeå
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Do you want to be part of a dynamic team driving business growth in one of the automotive industry's most exciting areas? We are now looking for a Software Test Engineer for our client which is a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance electric drive units for fully electric vehicles. From concept to sales, you'll shape the entire product lifecycle in a collaborative, diverse environment where every voice matters. Teamwork is key-we support each other's growth and enjoy social events like after-work gatherings, group workouts, and coffee breaks. Start: As soon as possible
Location: Göteborg
Duration: Long term. 12 months to start, after this period our client's goal is to give you an offer or you will extend the contract through Maandag Nordic. As a Test Engineer, you will design, execute, and automate tests to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of automotive software. Collaborating with developers, you'll define testing requirements, identify defects, and validate functionalities. Using advanced tools and methodologies, you'll ensure compliance with industry standards, contributing to robust, high-quality embedded systems. Key responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain test documentation, including plans, cases, and scripts.
• Configure test environments to simulate real-world conditions.
• Identify, track, and prioritize defects using defect tracking tools.
• Perform performance, stress, and scalability testing to ensure software reliability.
• Conduct root cause analysis and recommend solutions to prevent recurring issues.
• Ensure test case traceability for validation and compliance.
Requirements:
• Minimum 3 years of experience as a Software Tester, preferably in automotive or electric driveline sectors
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field
• Strong coding skills, including proficiency in Python
• Passion for test-driven software development
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Technical skills needed:
• Experience in writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
• Hands-on experience in developing automated test scripts.
• Familiarity with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and automated testing in Jenkins, GitLab CI, etc.
• Ability to design and implement test frameworks.
• Ability to create detailed and structured bug reports and communicate issues effectively with developers.
• Ability to write detailed, accurate, and clear test cases, test plans, and test scenarios.
• Knowledge of UDS protocols, CAN, XCP, ETK, ISO 26262 and IOS 21434.
As a person, you have strong communications skills and enjoy working cross functional in a global environment, as well as being detail-oriented with excellent problem-solving abilities. Collaboration is key for us so you are a true team player. To thrive in this role you are structured enough to manage multiple tasks and at the same time enjoy the fast moving pace and changes that comes with joining a growth company! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "107". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522) Arbetsplats
Maandag Stockholm Kontakt
Helena Frykholm
Helena Frykholm helena.frykholm@maandag.com Jobbnummer
9272708