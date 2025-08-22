Software Test Developer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-08-22
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Role Summary
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Software Test Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the quality and reliability of our Diagnostic Platform - a comprehensive set of AWS services and applications used for vehicle software updates, reading diagnostics data, and much more. You will primarily focus on technical testing and test automation, contributing to the delivery of high-quality solutions that support TRATON's global brands.
Job Responsibilities
• Develop and maintain automated test scripts using C#/Python and other relevant tools.
• Design and implement test plans, test cases, and test scenarios to verify software functionality and performance.
• Execute and analyze test results, identify defects, and work closely with the development team to resolve issues.
• Collaborate with software developers and stakeholders to identify and prioritize testing requirements.
• Contribute to continuous improvement by staying up to date with industry best practices and emerging technologies in software testing.
Who You Are
We believe you have a strong technical background and a passion for delivering high-quality products. You thrive in a fast-paced, agile environment and pay close attention to detail. You are self-motivated, but also enjoy working in cross-functional teams where communication and collaboration are key.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Programming skills in C#.
Strong problem-solving ability and analytical mindset.
Effective communication skills and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
This Is Us
You will join an engaged and collaborative team that values openness, knowledge sharing, and teamwork across functions and brands. We are passionate about technology and innovation, and we continuously seek new ways to improve our products and processes. By joining us, you will be part of a global organization where your contributions make a real difference, and where you will have the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-05. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jason Murphy, recruiting manager, at jason.murphy@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9471657