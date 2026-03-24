Software Team Lead
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2026-03-24
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for embedded software development and technical leadership, and want to contribute to the high-quality products that our professional customers rely on every day?
We are now looking for a Software Team Lead to guide and support a skilled group of software engineers working across embedded systems, connectivity, diagnostics, machine behavior and user interfaces. In this role you combine technical understanding, leadership and a holistic product perspective.
About the Role
You will lead, coach and develop the software team and enable the team to deliver high-quality results. You collaborate closely with product owners, production, sourcing and other engineering disciplines. Ensuring that the software roadmap is defined, followed and continuously improved.
Also in the role
Take full responsibility for software delivery by guiding and supporting the teams in daily work.
Identify and remove obstacles related to processes, product or collaboration.
Mentor and support team members to strengthen competence and team culture.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
Location
This position is based in Jonsered
Your Profile
We see that you have Several years of experience within software development in autonomous teams. You have a strong ability to discuss and understand complex technical challenges.
We also see that you have:
A higher education within software engineering or similar.
Experience from leading teams in an agile environment with multiple stakeholders.
A proactive, collaborative and unpretentious approach.
Fluency in English, and preferably Swedish.
Your application
Does this sound interesting, don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Johan Berg, Manager, Software Engineering at johan.berg@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Engberg at katarina.engberg@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally on all relevant sales channels. Please read more at https://www.husqvarnaconstruction.com/int/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Jons Väg 19 (visa karta
)
433 75 JONSERED Arbetsplats
Jonseredskontoret Jobbnummer
9815362