Software Solution Architect
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Work Description:
In your daily work you will team up with other Solution Architects, Product Owners and Software Engineers in the agile release train to design solutions for new digital services. As Solution Architect your primary objective is to ensure a coherent architecture of the solution in production to satisfy security, capacity, cost and performance requirements. The solutions you build will run on the major public cloud platforms, primarily AWS and Azure.
Responsibilities
As a Solution Architect you will define a common technical and architectural vision and roadmap for the solution. You will participate in defining the systems, functions, modules, interfaces, validate technology assumptions, and evaluate alternatives.
Experience and skills required:
M.Sc in Electrical and/or Software Engineering or similar relevant experience
Several years' experience from working with software development, committing code as well as and handling requirement within software projects (Java, C++, C etc.).
Efficient SW test methods, including automated unit and integration testing
Experience from working on SW architecture in software developing organization
Experience from Integration and test aspects related to SW architecture
Object oriented design / Design patterns
Agile software development
Personal Skills: Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt.
Fluent in English in both written and spoken
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Solution Architect". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8043571