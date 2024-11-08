Software Safety Engineer
2024-11-08
Assignment description
Software Safety Engineer.
This department at our customer is responsible for System Safety, Cyber Security, Software Development processes, cross project coordination and technology planning, supporting the organization with development capacity, planning coherence and quality reviews. You will be a part of a team responsible for software development processes, project status reporting, quality assuring and technology planning.
Main responsibilities:
Implement software safety in software development processes
Drive software safety changes.
Support the team with senior knowledge.
Required qualifications:
Good knowledge and experience with software safety in ISO26262 (part 6).
Experience in driving change and deliveries with short time frames.
Able to create and implement necessary change activities.
Personal qualities:
Structured way of working, and good communication skills.
Positive with a can-do attitude.
Self-driven, flexible and delivery focused. Så ansöker du
