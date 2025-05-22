Software Quality Assurance Engineer - Vehicle Controlling
2025-05-22
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Engineers to be part of our Vehicle Controlling team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.Position Overview
As our SQA Engineers, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with other 60+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services. You will be a key player in our Vehicle Controllingteam, focusing on the core technologies that enable our vehicles to navigate and operate autonomously. This team works on vehicle motion control, sensors, and localization.
In this position, you will uphold the highest standards of software quality by closely monitoring engineering processes and methods. Your responsibilities will include reviewing customer requirements, and designing and executing both automated and manual tests, with a strong emphasis on automated regression testing. Your commitment to quality will ensure the delivery of reliable software solutions that meet and exceed customer expectation.
What does success look like in this position: Accurate Requirement Review: Ensure test cases align with customer requirements through thorough review and validation;
Comprehensive Test Case Development: Develop and maintain detailed test cases that cover all necessary functional and non-functional requirements;
Robust Automated Testing: Implement effective automated tests, with a focus on regression testing to maintain software quality;
Successful Test Execution: Set up and execute tests efficiently, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliable results;
Clear Test Reporting: Compile and report test results clearly, providing actionable insights for the development team;
Collaborative Error Handling: Manage error reports and collaborate with SQA team to resolve validation test issues;
High Standard Quality: Collaborate with developers to ensure our solutions meet the highest quality standards;
Accurate Planning Time Estimation: Provide precise time estimates for SQA activities during PI planning.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have: Educational background in Computer science, IT or equivalent;
At least 3 years of working experience within software development and test automation;
Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Solid foundation in Python, Robot Framework, Jenkins, and Git;
Strong collaboration and communication skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Commitment to high standards and continuous quality improvement;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances.
Tech Stack
Python, Robot Framework, Jenkins, Git, GitLab CI/CD, MongoDB, SikuliX, VMware, E2E tests, Linux, ROS, Gazebo, and Selenium.
While experience with all mentioned technologies is beneficial, it is not a strict requirement. We value a willingness to learn and adapt, and we provide support for skill development.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, career opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30 days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English at the latest May 31st, 2025.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile SolutionsWe offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Ersättning
