Software Project Owner
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 200 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves
Your Role:
Major Accountabilities:
Leading the sub-system development of embedded software that meets the requirements specified by the customer and delivered according to the schedule specified by the customer
Lead international/distributed software development teams for automotive electronics projects
Resource planning and tracking
Planning and tracking of features/functions
Defect estimation and tracking
Monitoring and measuring project level performance in terms of timing, quality and cost (metrics) Tracking and scheduling input/output from/to other areas of expertise
Act as the client's main point of contact for all project software issues
Act as Support project software audits - internal and external
Risk management at project level
Change management with customers, suppliers and the project team
Negotiate schedule and content of software deliveries with clients, subcontractors and the project team
Building a team that delivers on time, on quality and on budget
Coordinate system inputs and independent test plans required for delivery required for delivery
Support adherence to software processes and quality assurance standards quality assurance standards Coordinate/lead global software development teams
Software development teams - work with internal Aptiv software development teams
Understanding dependencies, developing integration plans
Defining quality gates
Monitoring the completion of functions against the schedule and to commitment
Collaborate with Aptiv's third-party software vendors
Establish quality gates and accountability for third party vendors
Monitor feature completion against schedule and commitments
Collaboration with the OEM (customer)
Establish quality gates and OEM accountability
Building customer relationships, developing reporting KPIs
Ensure that the customer is always informed about the latest status of the program
Your Background:
5+ years of experience in software development and deployment
At least 3 years of experience in the delivery of software programs
At least 3 years of experience working directly with customers
Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent) in Computer Science, Software Engineering or Computer Engineering
Expert knowledge of software project management methods and tools
Experience with agile development/management techniques
Experience with globally distributed teams
Willingness to travel internationally
Knowledge of SW quality processes (e.g. ASPiCE)
Experience with integration and functional tests
Experience with monitoring quality through CI/CD and DevOps systems
Experience in setting up quality gates to ensure high quality software deliveries
Very good written and spoken English skills
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
