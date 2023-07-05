Software Manager (Automotive EE systems)
2023-07-05
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
This is an external consultant position full time onsite in Göteborg with our direct client that is a leading Automotive electric mobility technology and solutions company & is member of renowned car brands in Sweden and worldwide.
The position is Software issue resolution manager. You will in this role cooperate with the project managers to secure correct progress in software issues in the project and you will work closely with the concerned component owners and test engineers. You might also be directly involved with our external or internal suppliers.
Tasks
You will be requested to report overall status to senior project management and line management.
As a stakeholder in the software resolution process, we expect you to drive potential changes in the process or in the implementation towards the process and tools owners in other countries OEM's.
You need to be able to manage yourself as well as drive others when needed. We believe that you have strong communications skills, that you are well organized and structured and that you have good presentation skills.
Qualifications
• Since You will ensure progress, together with relevant engineers, on the most critical issues, it is
needed to have a wide and rather deep knowledge of a vehicle electrical system and associated
software. 10+ years working in similar role.
• Wide knowledge of electrical system in vehicles
• Experience from software development
• Automotive experience
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
