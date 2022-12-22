Software Frontend Engineer
2022-12-22
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What's in it for you?
This role is within our Global Online Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There's no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car. That is our mission.
What you'll do:
You will be responsible for developing Front-end software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo Cars. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
Who you are:
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with front-end experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
You are experienced as a front-end software engineer. To succeed in this role, you need to have a minimum of 2 years of work experience developing front-end software and being an expert in Javascript programming and in building UIs with HTML, CSS, React.js, Typescript and Next.js framework.
Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure. Someone who has experience in building accessible and performant websites. Experience with CI/CD tools. Great understanding of Service Oriented Architectures. Last but not least, share our passion for cars and developments in the auto industry.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing.
