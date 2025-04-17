Software Engineers for Automotive Innovation!
2025-04-17
RF Engineer - Radio Testing & Integration
We are looking for a skilled RF Engineer with solid experience in RF testing, integration, and troubleshooting. This role involves working with lab-based radio systems, test equipment, and network validation.
Candidates with more than 5 years of experience are welcome, though we strongly prefer profiles with 8-10+ years of deep, hands-on RF experience. You should be able to work independently and feel confident managing test setups and technical analysis. Experience with Ericsson products is a plus but not mandatory.
Key Responsibilities: Configure and integrate RF products in lab/test environments
Validate node configurations based on cell and frequency planning
Create and manage cell/frequency plans for lab setups
Conduct passive RF component testing and EMF measurements
Analyze and troubleshoot RF interference issues
Verify all RF connections in test environments
Operate test equipment: Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Signal Generators
Document technical setups and maintain lab records
Handle support requests and incidents via Jira
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and support knowledge sharing
Provide training on CCN functionalities and RF procedures
Requirements: Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in RF Engineering
Preferred: 8-10+ years in RF integration, test environments, and troubleshooting
Strong understanding of RF systems, RF leakage, interference, and wireless technologies (2G/3G/LTE/NR)
Familiarity with frequency and PCI planning
Basic scripting skills (MOSHELL/Shell) for RF operations
Experience working with test environments and lab validation setups
Proficiency with RF test tools and analysis
Strong communication and documentation skills
Advantages: Experience with Ericsson radio products and RAN architecture
Exposure to Ericsson tools and systems
Experience in EMF measurement and radio test configuration
What we offer: Health insurance and wellness benefits
Regular team-building activities and seasonal events (summer & Christmas parties)
A supportive, technically strong team environment
Market-aligned salary (negotiable)
Visa sponsorship and full relocation support (If needed)
Assistance with visa extensions (If applicable)
WHY K TWO? At K Two, our consultants are known for their strong technical and social competence, deep industry experience, responsiveness, and winning attitude. We value not just skilled developers, technicians, and team leads-but also true consultants who thrive on delivering value. We're in the business of assembling winners. Join us, and discover that working with and for K Two is more than just a job-it's a genuinely rewarding experience. Sounds interesting? Apply Now
If you're a capable RF Engineer who thrives on solving real-world radio network challenges and enjoys working hands-on with advanced RF systems, we'd love to hear from you. Whether you're currently based in Sweden or planning an international move, we're here to support you every step of the way-with visa sponsorship, relocation assistance, and a welcoming team environment.
Join us in shaping the future of radio technology-apply today and become part of something rewarding. Ersättning
