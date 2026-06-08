Fazer Gateau söker butikschef till Stockholm
Fazer Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fazer Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have what it takes to become our next service hero?
Gateau City is looking for new employees who not only love freshly baked bread and pastries – but are also passionate about creating magical guest experiences!
We are looking for someone who has a twinkle in their eye, a genuine passion for service and an ability to spread joy faster than the smell of freshly baked croissants spreads in the neighborhood. At Fazer Gateau, it's all about giving our guests an experience that makes them long to return – and we look forward to having your help to do that!
What will you do?
Be part of a close-knit team that always strives to make every day better than the last.
Deliver world-class service where our guests leave the store with a smile on their face (and maybe an extra loaf of bread under their arm).
Learn all about our French artisan bread and share your knowledge with our guests – because who can resist a baguette with a story?
Work varying hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends – the craving for freshly baked goods never takes a day off!
Who are you?
You have a personality that lights up the room! We value who you are as a person most – your energy and your commitment to service.
Previous experience from the service industry, such as a restaurant, café or shop, is an advantage.
You have a genuine interest in creating fantastic guest experiences and a desire to develop together with us.
You're 18 years old and ready to roll up your sleeves and take on new challenges with a smile.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to become part of Sweden's largest artisan bakery, with roots in historic Saltsjöbaden and inspiration from Paris.
A job where no two days are the same and where you play an important role in brightening our guests' everyday lives.
Opportunities to develop and take the next step within the company – your journey at Fazer Gateau starts here!
A workplace that welcomes diversity and different backgrounds – it is in the differences that we become stronger.
Ready to start your adventure with us?
Submit your application by 2026-06-26. We work with continuous selection, so don't wait too long – the position may be filled before the application deadline.
To ensure responsible handling of personal data, we do not accept applications via email or directly in store. The application is made via our application form – that's where the journey begins!
We look forward to hearing from you!
With a focus on meaningful dining experiences, Fazer creates opportunities to enjoy the best moments of the day. Our mission, Food with Purpose, is based on over 130 years of experience, deep consumer insights and innovation to create sustainable food solutions for the future.
With approximately 5,000 dedicated employees, we focus on consumer products, our direct sales to consumers in Northern Europe and exports to over 40 countries. Our operations are conducted in accordance with Fazer's Code of Conduct, which is based on the Group's values and the UN Global Compact. Fazer Group's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1.2 billion.
Northern Magic. Made Real. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fazer Sweden AB
(org.nr 556295-4486) Jobbnummer
9952425