SVP Worldwide - home to the iconic brands SINGER®, HUSQVARNA VIKING®, PFAFF®, and CREATIVATE - is the world's largest consumer sewing machine company. For over 170 years, we've inspired makers everywhere, from seasoned sewists to first-time creators.
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with offices in Milan, Mexico City, and Singapore and sales offices, R&D labs, manufacturing hubs, and distribution centers around the world - our reach is truly global.
At SVP Worldwide, we live our values: Think Like Our Customer, Be Curious and Creative, Include Others and Be Transparent. We're building a connected, inclusive, and customer-first culture where passionate people can thrive.
With an ever-growing portfolio that includes sewing, embroidery & crafting machines, accessories, notions, garment care, and creative software, there's never been a more exciting time to join our team. Ready to help shape the future of sewing and crafting? Explore your next career move with us today.
Position Summary:
The Software Engineering Manager leads our embedded systems team and owns the delivery of software for our connected sewing machines. This role combines people management with hands-on delivery leadership, responsible for hiring, developing, and retaining engineering talent while also owning sprint execution, backlog management, and software delivery.
The team is an embedded systems group of seven, including offsite resources, building the software that powers best-in-class sewing machines. The work focuses on real-time systems and user interfaces with C++ as the primary development language. This position requires close collaboration with our hardware, cloud and mobile application teams to deliver world-class IoT-connected devices integrated with AWS.
Responsibilities:
• Manage headcount planning, recruiting, hiring, and onboarding for the embedded team.
• Conduct regular one-on-ones, provide coaching, and support the career development of team members.
• Run performance reviews and address performance issues as needed.
• Build a team culture that promotes collaboration and continuous improvement.
• Ensure offsite team members remain engaged, informed, and integrated with the rest of the team.
• Communicate team progress, risks, and resource needs to the Director of Software.
Delivery and Process Ownership
• Own sprint planning, daily standups, and retrospectives for the team.
• Manage the product backlog in JIRA, ensuring tickets are well-defined and prioritized.
• Track velocity, identify blockers, and drive accountability for commitments.
• Partner with product and stakeholders to align delivery with business goals.
Cross-functional Collaboration
• Work with cloud and mobile application teams to ensure seamless integration across platforms.
• Collaborate with hardware teams to align software development with mechanical and electrical requirements.
• Coordinate with other engineering leads to deliver world-class IoT-connected devices.
• Participate in technical roadmap planning alongside other engineering leads.
You Bring (requirements, preferred skills):
Required Qualifications
• Seven or more years of experience in software engineering and engineering management.
• Willingness to travel to company offices in Nashville, USA and Kochi, India as needed.
• Experience managing software engineers including hiring, performance management, and career development.
• Proven track record running Agile or Scrum processes.
• Proficiency with JIRA or similar project management tools.
• Strong communication skills and ability to work across technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Experience managing distributed or hybrid teams.
• Five or more years experience in in C/C++, Linux, FreeRTOS, or QT.
• Strong understanding of unit testing practices and the ability to champion test-driven development across the team.
• Ability to evaluate technical decisions and provide meaningful guidance to the team.
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience with Android development or willingness to grow the team's capabilities in this area as future product needs evolve.
• Familiarity with IoT architectures and AWS cloud services.
• Experience with embedded AI or machine learning, including on-device inference, edge AI frameworks, or neural network optimization for resource-constrained environments.
The Employer retains the right to change or assign other duties to this position.
Work Environment/Location/Flex Arrangement:
SVP Worldwide offers a fast-paced and ever-changing environment. As part of our Flexible Workplace Policy, this position will be hybrid based.
Why You Will Love Being a Part of the SVP Worldwide Team:
At SVP Worldwide, we celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion and strive to employ a unique workforce that is reflective of our consumers across the globe. That means understanding, respecting and valuing diversity- unique styles, experiences, identities, ideas and opinions - while being inclusive of all people.
SVP Worldwide is an equal opportunity employer and makes employment decisions based on merit and qualifications. SVP Worldwide prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual identity, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, nationality, citizenship, age, disability, medical condition, pregnancy, or any other unlawful consideration.
In The News:
In 2021, SVP Worldwide was acquired by Platinum Equity (www.platinumequity.com), a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity has committed to fully support SVP Worldwide's continued growth and to bring additional financial and operational resources to help accelerate the company's efforts.
