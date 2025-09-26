Software Engineering Analyst
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Everything we do starts with people. At Volvo Cars, our mission is to make life less complicated and more enjoyable for people everywhere. We are shaping the future of mobility with electrification, connectivity, and safety at the core.
What you'll do
You have a passion for embedded software systems and large-scale embedded SW development organizations. You seek to continuously improve the efficiency and drive the transformation to a digitalized way of working by moving from manual to automatic data driven methods. Collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and when empowering the test and integration developers.
Management across platforms:
You will collaborate to plan for all integration testing on complete. Your focus will be to make a rig and test plan based on changed or new product content connected to projects that is optimized for all platforms.
We work in all CI/CD flows of the testing of the complete SW factory focusing on SW integration in our embedded system from early integration of SW to release to customer.
Working with rig and test planning you have knowledge working in SIL/HIL/VIL/Boxcar/Car or similar test environments connected to product development on a complete level.
What you'll bring
We believe that collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our software and electronics architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and empowering the test and integration developers. You can make sense of complex high quantity, and sometimes contradictory, information to effectively solve problems. You actively seek ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels.
You would bring a M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience. You would bring knowledge and experience in how to plan and balance rig needs.
You would also bring deep knowledge in rig and test planning along with experience working with CI/CD and how to grow functionality and evolve systems in a complex electrical system.
You bring experience from working with SW testing within a large-scaled embedded system including CI/CD preferably in automotive. Merit if you know Volvo processes, CM, tools, VPDS.
