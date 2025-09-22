Software Engineering Analyst
2025-09-22
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
You will be a member of a team that is responsible for base technologies related to diagnostics. Your main mission will be to perform analysis and verification in different environments. In addition, you will create reports, present conclusions and share recommendations based on verification outcomes. Continuous work with improving test coverage and finding new opportunities to automate testing.
What you'll do
You will have the ability to try various test methods and as you develop in your role, you will have opportunities to work with system design. Some examples of what your tasks might include are fault tracing DTCs that are set wrongly and cause unnecessary repair spending. Help manufacturing engineering to establish procedures to trace problems in electrical connections.
Here you will use your strong relationship building and communication skills to ensure effective communication with your teammates and across collaborating departments. As part of your daily work, you will work closely with Manufacturing Engineering, ECU development teams and other critical stakeholders. Through your curious yet structured approach in testing you will take part in small and larger challenges together working closely with your team members. We are a diverse team and mainly communicate in English and Swedish.
What you'll bring
We believe you are curious, with high ambitions, and have a sense of ownership with dedication to quality. With your curios mind you will find solutions for complex problems. With analytical skills and a structured approach where you can take the lead for testing activities within the team. Most of all you enjoy problem-solving through testing, taking responsibility for your career and collaborating with your teammates.
Requirements
* Master or equivalent within Electrical, Electronics, Computers or similar areas of education
* Experience of technologies and tools such as Signalyzer, CANape, Canoe, vTESTstudio, Matlab and Elektra
* Experience working with diagnostics tools relevant to development, production and the aftermarket
* Experience with UDS ISO standards
* Familiarity with ISO-26262 functional safety standards
* Experience in test automation
* Driving license (B)
Driving license (B)
* Fluent in the English language, spoken and written
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
Volvo Car Corporation
Mark H Chan 46728889968
