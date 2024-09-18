Software Engineering Analyst -
2024-09-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
HIL Engineer to Complete Electrical HIL
About us - your new teammates
We, at Complete HIL Development, are responsible for developing and maintaining electrical HIL rigs (Hardware in the Loop) at complete vehicle level. Our HILs are used for integration and verification of both HW and SW in early phases. The purpose of HIL is to stimulate the system and its components to believe they are in a real vehicle with all their dynamics. This is achieved by simulating environmental models that execute in real time on dSpace SCALEXIO simulators. We secure that the HIL rigs can be updated with new technology to support future projects such as electrification and autonomous vehicles.
What you'll do
As a HIL engineer you will work in a cross-functional HIL team, with continuous improvements regarding test automation, modeling in Simulink and integration of HIL solutions. You get a broad understanding of Volvo Cars Vehicle systems and Electrical functions. You will also work with other groups at Volvo, our suppliers and create a wide network. The role will give you varied and challenging work as it involves both hardware and software. Together with your colleagues, you will further develop the HIL concept to enable test automation and "Continuous Integration". Working in a highly effective team, you strive to continually develop yourself and the team; you contribute to developing new ways of working to be at the forefront of industry.
Some of your main responsibilities
• Initiate, lead and drive the building, developing, maintaining and testing of HIL rigs for the complete vehicle platform
• Support in performing verification in vehicles at system or functional level
• Be part of team efforts to develop solutions across platforms
Technical/Behavioral/Interpersonal Competences:
• Experience in design and development of electronic components and systems both HW and SW as well as end-to-end functional testing/verification
• Design, develop, and test electrical systems, including wiring harnesses, power distribution systems, and control units integrated in the Complete HIL rigs.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate electrical and electronic components into Complete HIL rigs, ensuring compatibility and reliability.
• Conduct thorough analysis and troubleshooting of electrical systems, identifying and resolving issues to meet performance and safety standards.
• Implement communication protocols and networking solutions to enable seamless connectivity between onboard systems, sensors, and external devices.
• Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and regulatory requirements to drive innovation and ensure compliance with relevant standards.
• Provide technical support and guidance to internal teams and external partners throughout the product development lifecycle.
• Experience in Test-driven development, creating Test description/Specification
• Model Based development in Simulink/Stateflow
• Design and development of Graphical User Interfaces for test benches/rigs
• Worked with building HIL and automated test systems in dSpace rigs
• Experience from any of the following domains:
o Hybrid and/or electric vehicle development
o AD/ADAS
o Infotainment or Body functionality
o HMI and Connectivity
o Powertrain and High voltage systems
o Brake systems
• Verification in vehicles at system or functional level
• Experience working with scripting and test automation (Python, CI, Jenkins)
• Vehicle communication (CAN, LIN, ETH) or other communication protocols
• Highly skilled in Matlab, Python or RobotFramework
Familiar with
o Working with version control systems (Gerrit)
o Working with dSPACE software (ConfigurationDesk, ControlDesk, ModelDesk, etc...)
o Building dSPACE HW (SCALEXIO Customized Rack and/or LabBox, compatible IO boards)
o Working with traffic simulation environments is meritorious (IPG CarMaker, VTD Vires, or similar)
o Communication protocols (e.g., CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and networking principles for automotive applications
o Automotive safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262) and regulatory requirements (e.g., EMC, EMI).
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
• Strong communication skills with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77
