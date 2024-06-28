Software Engineer within People Domain
2024-06-28
In People Domain, we work with several different solutions supporting the many co-workers at IKEA with products to make their day-to-day life easier. One area is People Planning where we work with Schedule and Time keeping solutions for the co-workers.
In People Planning Timekeeping team you will be part of a mature agile team of currently 15+ engineers, product specialists, product owner and scrum master, that operate and continuously develop and improve our solutions used in 20+ countries. We also support the People Planning Accelerate project that will phase in new workforce management solutions globally.
WHO YOU ARE
The role is technical, but we also see that you have an interest and ability to understand the people planning process and our Workforce Management solutions and the role they play in the landscape, to support the engineering team and product team as well as interacting with the other capability teams and other stakeholders.
You should feel comfortable working with a variety of technologies and should have experience with cloud development on GCP - you have a good understanding of cloud storage, databases, serverless and you understand how to use cloud-native in production. You should be eager to learn new things and contribute to the teams development and ways of working.
Formal qualifications in computer science or any equivalent engineering
Minimum 3 years of experience as software engineer with similar level of experience in the assigned tech stack
Experience of working in agile/iterative software development teams with a DevOps working set-up
Experience with cloud computing environments
Good ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to team members, stakeholders and suppliers
This is the tech stack we have right now, which is what you will work with:
ETL, API 1st mindset, REST API design and event-based architecture
Building, deploying cloud-based applications and services using Node.js, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, and PubSub
Infrastructure as code tools, particularly Terraform
SQL/NoSql stores are used to create data hubs that will promote data democratization across Ingka, particularly BigQuery
CI/CD and GitHub Actions for automating build, test, and deployment processes
Containerization technologies like Docker
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
You will:
Develop, run, monitor and support our integrations on GCP, in a DevOps mindset
Participate in the agile teams' journey with the new global workforce management solutions and the integrations related to it
Synchronize software design and architecture by aligning with stakeholders in order to ensure the team delivers quality according to requirements
Produce all required design specifications, by leading team members and working closely together cross-functions to ensure end-to-end business delivery
OUR TEAM WITHIN INGKA
We're a global team based in Helsingborg but with team members located in different European countries and India. We work agile, mainly Scrum but also Kanban for some of the work. We work with different global Workforce management systems for many of the IKEA countries and focus on the Timekeeping part of it. We work closely together with the other teams in People Planning, which we share solution but have different capabilities to handle. We're in a phase where we have solutions in different lifecycle states and one big focus is to support the implementation of new ones that is coming into our portfolio. This requires a lot of Togetherness, which is one of the most important IKEA value for us, as well as Simplicity so that we deliver quality code in a simple way that will be easy to maintain.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
The position is for Helsingborg office, but also Malmö is an option.
Welcome with your application!
Please submit with your application in English to Jay.Mistry@ingka.ikea.com
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously. We look forward to hearing from you!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
