Software Engineer within DevOps
2024-05-28
Our Tech for Engineering unit builds services and tools to help over 250 teams to get ideas from commit to production with ease and confidence. The core of the services we provide is focused on software delivery automation and quality engineering. If you're passioned about enabling your peers with cutting-edge automation and seamless collaboration capabilities, we encourage you to apply now!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be a part of the unit driving the DevOps Engineering and Quality Assurance initiatives to be adopted and used by platforms and feature delivering teams within the bank, group wide.
Join the CI/CD Sweden team, where you will collaborate with your team members on the mission to develop and provide engineering services and products across the bank. The range of services we provide are wide and span from code commit all the way to production deploy.
Grow into a driver of Swedbank's software engineering culture through your contributions to our software product offering, all focused on improving the developer experience.
What isneeded in this role: Demonstrated developer experience for at minimum 5 years
High expertise in both Java and Spring Boot
Experience in microservices
Experience in GitHub workflows
Experience in Kubernetes and cloud solutions such as Azure, AWS
Functional knowledge in administrating in CI orchestrators such as Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab or equivalent solutions
Familiar with various programming languages and having it easy to read, learn and understand code, functional as well as object-oriented
Team player with an open mind and ready to help others
Curiosity for current trends within software development
Willingness and ambition to learn and apply new knowledge quickly
Having security in mind
Fluent in spoken and written English
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of a cross-national, skilled, and ambitious teams of professionals, who like to share their knowledge and who are always ready to help. As manager, my objective is to create an inclusive and engaging work environment where everyone can thrive, have fun, and perform at their best. If that sound interesting to you - this is the role for you!" Marianna Sarri, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.06.2024.Location: Stockholm, Riga, Tallinn or Vilnius
Recruiting manager:Marianna Sarri, +46730863804
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position rangesfrom 3500-5300gross i.e. before taxes.Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-4900 gross i.e. before taxes.Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6100 gross i.e. before taxes.Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
