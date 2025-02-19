Software Engineer to Economic Crime Prevention
2025-02-19
Are you passionate about software development and experienced in Java? Do you have a professional mindset and attitude? If so, we are eager to have you joining our team.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Work in an innovative environment where clear strategic directions and priorities align with expectations.
Conduct your work the agile way, ensuring that we efficiently develop the right things and improve continuously.
Develop new functionalities, corrections of defects as well as upholding production stability and support.
Conduct quality activities and other essential tasks essential for high product quality throughout the development cycle.
Collaborate with a team of talented architects, developers, business analysts and testers who all work closely with product owners and scrum masters.
What is needed in this role: Very good experience in Java/Web development of Rest services and JSON.
Experience from working with XML, certificates as well as Jenkins and GIT.
Experience in Microsoft Azure.
Experience in common engineering practices like continuous delivery, automated testing and code reviews.
Experience in OpenShift CLI commands is considered an advantage.
Experience with the technologies MySQL, Oracle and Kafka is considered an advantage.
You are self-driven, possess a proactive mindset, and are focused on finding solutions.
Excellent communication and coordination skills.
Finally, you should have the relevant university degree.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and... become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Charlotte Häggroth, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 14.03.2025. Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Charlotte Häggroth, +460703970502
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
