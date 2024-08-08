Software Engineer, Mobile apps, Group Digital
In IKEA, we are looking for a passionate iOS Software Engineer who is excited about technology and innovative ways of working and wants to be a part of shaping the future of IKEA stores!
You may know IKEA from the furniture we sell, but there is much more happening in the background. Our vision of "creating a better everyday life for the many people" needs to be supported by amazing software systems, and we would like to ask if you want to be a part of this.
Our team is responsible for developing digital solutions that will provide convenient, inspiring, and fun shopping experiences to our customers.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
At Group Digital, we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision, and operation of our digital products and services through the use of new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people, and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
Our multi-cultural IKEA app Team is based in the Netherlands and Sweden and will work in one (or multiple) of our five teams. These teams work to improve every aspect of online shopping and even offline shopping by improving in shopping experience through our app. The app you will be working on is highly appreciated by our 10 million users. We've even received a 4.7 from 133.000 reviews in the app store! You can have a look here.
We work in product-focused Agile Scrum teams. Each team has its own Designers, QA engineers Data Scientists, and of course Software Engineers. You can work on what you're good at and like. Be it IOS, Android, or backend. If you want to spend some more time working in Node.JS, GraphQL, or Typescript instead of Android that is totally fine.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a passionate IOS Software Engineer for our amazing IKEA app team!
As a person, you have a proven ability to develop high-quality code in Swift for IOS using and encouraging good practices. You have a curious nature and actively acquire new knowledge, skills, champion new methods, digital systems, and processes to improve performance. Being curious will enable you to change direction based on new ideas, approaches, and strategies. You will be empowered to work agile and make continuous improvements within the software engineering function. Encouraging simplicity, efficiency, ownership, and accountability makes it easy to collaborate with others to achieve our common goals.
To be successful as an IOS Software Engineer you have advanced training in computer science or similar experience through keeping up with current best practices in your areas of expertise. Additionally, you have demonstrable experience in working in an agile setup where you own both the development, quality assurance, and maintenance of the deliverables. You get energized by delivering high-quality software in an agile environment where learning about our end users is key. If you have also worked with backend development that is considered a merit.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day-to-day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As an IOS Software Engineer, your main responsibilities will include:
• being responsible for the development, quality assurance, and maintenance of high-quality code for the native IOS IKEA app written in Swift
• working in agile teams across the capability areas, contributing to the development and maintenance of products and solutions
• applying and adhering to good practice software engineering practices (e.g. DRY principles, TDD and BDD, continuous integration, automated tests, pair programming, code reviews) within an agile/iterative development approach
• provide support and guidance as needed to other developers within the development team encouraging good practices
• contributing to the continuous development of standards against which software development should take place as well as exploring and bringing in new technologies to boost innovation and development productivity
• working closely together with other software engineers and cross functions to produce all required design specifications and ensure that digital solutions work together and fulfill business needs.
What do we offer
Most companies will try to entice you with amazing salaries and an awesome office location. We have all of that, but that's not the main dish, that's just the entree. As the main course, we want to constantly challenge you as an engineer. This is what we have for you:
• A direct impact on the lives of the many people. With us, you will be challenged to create scalable solutions that have a direct customer impact. Not only for our customers but our colleagues worldwide.
• A smile, on every customer's face, when they receive the product they wanted, in the way they wanted to pay.
• A challenging work environment, where technical excellence and collaboration are key, and fun is a must.
• Continuous learning with our 80/20 rule. 80% working on a product 20% working on yourself. We will provide you with Coursera and Pluralsight accounts.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The role is based in Malmö, and you will report to the Engineering Manager. In this recruitment there is no relocation support provided by IKEA, hence we're looking for people already living in the mentioned location.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
