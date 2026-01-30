Software Engineer (Java) - Zalando Logistics Solutions (All Genders)
As a Software Engineer you will ensure that in an evolving network complexity, all our operational processes like warehousing, inventory management, inventory distribution, deliveries, returns, replenishment logics can be steered automatically and sensibly. You will have the chance to learn about the broad business background we're working with. In line with the overall Zalando philosophy you bring visibility and transparency to processes and thus have a huge impact on our customers and key stakeholders.
WHAT WE'D LOVE YOU TO DO (AND LOVE DOING)
Design, develop, deploy, operate and improve software solutions that have a direct impact on our daily business with our partners.
Discuss and design APIs and integrated solutions
Based on our microservices architecture, you and your team will own your code, and decide on the technologies and tools to deliver as well as operate large-scale applications on AWS.
Working like a startup in an agile environment & taking ownership for the whole development cycle - from architecture design to testing to implementation & maintenance. Write applications from scratch with the latest technologies free of your choice.
Shape and champion an inclusive culture and diverse team environment.
WE'D LOVE TO MEET YOU IF
You have a deep understanding of microservice architecture, REST services and API design. Good knowledge of security concepts. Highly versed in deploying and operating applications in a cloud infrastructure
You are highly skilled as a Java Developer. Proven experience in frameworks like Spring Boot, Jackson and Gradle. Knowledge of Javascript and Typescript will be a plus.
Show interest in full stack development and a good understanding of PostgreSQL and cloud architectures/platforms (preferably AWS). Check our Tech Radar for more information on the technologies we use at Zalando.
Demonstrated strong sense of ownership, entrepreneurial & analytical thinking add to your excellent communication skills (fluent in written & spoken English is a must) and willingness to share knowledge within and outside the team.
You care about building and growing inclusive team environments.
INCLUSIVE BY DESIGN
At Zalando, our vision is to be the leading pan-European ecosystem for fashion and lifestyle e-commerce - one that is inclusive by design. We only assess candidates based on qualifications, merit, and business needs. We welcome applications from people of all gender identities, sexual orientations, personal expressions, racial identities, ethnicities, religious beliefs, and disability statuses. We only want to know why you're great for this role, so please avoid including your picture, age, and marital status in your CV as well.
We want to provide you with a great candidate experience. Please feel free to inform us of any accommodations you may need, so we can best support and assist you throughout the hiring process.
