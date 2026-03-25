Software Engineer in Steering Systems
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will join an engineering team working with steering software in a complex automotive environment. The assignment focuses on software requirements towards suppliers and on keeping requirement and signal documentation aligned with product changes, bug fixes, and Pilot Assist Plus updates.
You will work close to internal development teams in a structured product development environment where quality, traceability, and compliance are key. This role suits you if you enjoy detailed engineering work, cross-functional collaboration, and continuous improvement of software quality and architecture within steering systems.
Job DescriptionCreate and update CarWeaver structures for steering software requirements.
Update SSDS and SDB documentation for changes related to bug fixes and Pilot Assist Plus.
Drive software engineering activities connected to base technology deviations together with the internal BT team.
Support requirement alignment and communication towards suppliers.
Work with engineering documentation and help secure quality, consistency, and traceability in the steering system.
Contribute within established product development processes, systems, and tools.
RequirementsSeveral years of hands-on experience in software development.
Good knowledge of CarWeaver for software requirements management.
M.Sc. in Controls and Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, or equivalent.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Driving licence B and regular driving experience.
Experience in engineering documentation and requirements work.
Experience in software quality assurance, supplier management, FMEA, system safety, and cybersecurity.
Ability to organize your own work and work independently in established product development processes, systems, and tools.
Ability to complete a basic background check covering identity, education, employment history, and citizenship verification.
Nice to haveKnowledge of CarCom for SSDS and diagnostics requirements.
Knowledge of Elektra for signal database work.
Experience in project management.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7461274-1913091". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9819208