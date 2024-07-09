Software Engineer in Performance Testing
We are currently looking for a Software Engineer in Performance Testing for our office in Gothenburg, Sweden. We need a candidate with a passion for software performance testing to work with improving our existing solutions as well as taking part in innovating new solutions to meet existing and future problems.
We strive to continuously improve and are on a journey to transform to an even more agile, even leaner and even more dynamic organization. You will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world, every second of the day. In our centrally located office in Gothenburg, you will be surrounded by exceptionally talented colleagues, up for any challenge and who will not hesitate to challenge you. You will have the opportunity to learn and broaden your views by working with more than 200 engineers from more than 30 different nations, all under the same roof. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
We want a colleague who is a great team player, with a collaborative approach who strives to maintain a positive and helpful environment within the team. We expect you to be an active learner and have a creative mindset, we believe you enjoy problem-solving and that you have a quality-oriented mindset exhibited through root cause analysis of test failures, performance and scalability issues. We expect you to have the ability to design and implement solutions as well as evaluate performance and scalability of applications. We also expect you to be committed and self-sufficient, passionate about keeping yourself up-to-date with current best practices, and not afraid to drive and implement changes.
Position Responsibilities, together with the team:
Design, implement and conduct large scale performance testing.
Analyze performance metrics and monitors to ensure quality.
Root cause analysis of test failures, performance, and scalability issues.
Be helpful in installing and prepare target environment.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
Fluency in English language.
Linux knowledge.
Programing experience (e.g., Python, C, shell scripts).
Technical in performance requirements analysis, test design, effort estimation, and testing.
Skilled in developing LoadRunner scripts.
Willing to learn infrastructure, e.g., virtual machines, databases, firewalls.
Ability to execute tests, analyze the results and present detailed reports on response times, throughput, network utilization and other significant performance metrics.
Excellent collaboration skills, as the team works and supports Development, Site Engineers, DevOps and other teams in evaluating performance issues and provide solutions.
Employer will sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
Degree in computer science or equivalent working experience
Experience in the delivery of SaaS solutions and cloud services
Familiar with DevOps lifecycle
Database administration
VMware administration
Experience in monitoring and profiling tools
Join us if you want to:
Be part of a centralized, high-performance test team
Ensure product quality working with skilled performance engineers.
Spread your enthusiasm and passion for application quality and performance.
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons.
Enjoy additional days off for winter break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in our employee recognition program (Boeing Pride Points)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Have Pension Plan (Defined Contribution Plan)
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
