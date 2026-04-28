Software Engineer, Fullstack / .NET - Robotics
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description We are now looking for a Software Engineer - Fullstack (.NET)) on the behalf of our client.
Experienced Software Engineer, Full stack / .NET - ABB Robotics, Mölndal
Background:
At ABB Robotics, we are part of a globally distributed R&D organization, with each location contributing unique expertise. In our Mölndal office, we focus on developing the RobotStudio® product family-a suite of tools for robotic programming, modeling, simulation, and offline programming of ABB robots.
Learn more: RobotStudio® Suite | ABB
Together with colleagues around the world, we are shaping the future of industrial and collaborative robotics in close partnership with our customers. To strengthen our software team, we are now looking for an experienced full stack .NET developer to join us.
Location Requirement:
We value close collaboration and team synergy. Therefore, we are primarily seeking colleagues who can work onsite 4 out of 5 days per week.
Your Background and Skills:
You are passionate about software development and bring valuable experience in building innovative, commercial applications.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or equivalent, with a focus on software development
Solid technical foundation and at least 3-5 years of documented experience in full stack development, including cloud service development
Interest in robotics, intuitive programming, advanced simulation, and digital twin concepts
A collaborative mindset- you're a team player who inspires others and contributes to shared success
Responsibilities:
Contribute to the development and maintenance of RobotStudio
Collaborate with colleagues to build tools that enhance digital twin accuracy
Debug, troubleshoot, and optimize system performance
Stay up to date with the latest in .NET frameworks, tools, and development techniques
Qualifications:
We're looking for someone with strong understanding of the .NET framework and its capabilities for scalable, efficient software
Experience with technologies such as:
• JavaScript and WebAssembly
• Angular
• Azure
• Kubernetes
Experience with structured development practices, including unit and integration testing
Excellent problem-solving, documentation, and communication skills
Fluency in English; if not yet fluent in Swedish, you're eager to learn and likely already making progress
Availability to work primarily on-site at ABB Robotics in Mölndal
Nice to Have:
Experience with AI/ML integration.
Familiarity with ROS, IoT, or cloud-based simulation environments.
Exposure to game engines (Unity, Unreal) or other 3D simulation platforms.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7653019-1972444". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9881350