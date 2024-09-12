Software Engineer (Fullstack)
Bokio is on a mission to make the world a better place for small businesses. We want to make it super easy for everyone to run a business through automation of financial services, accounting, payments and taxes. We're now strengthening our Product and Platform teams. Product teams take good care of their product area and develop it to bring more value to users. The Platform team takes good care of the fundamentals of the product and provides a great developer experience for the Product teams.
Sounds exciting? Join the team and help us make an already awesome product even better!
More details can be found below, but in a nutshell:
You will be part of a cross-functional team (of Engineers, a Product Manager and a Product Designer) owning their product area. Our teams have creative freedom for solving challenges, clarity for direction and support for progress.
Your main playground will be all or some of: .NET, C#, React/TypeScript/CSS.
Based on your strengths and passions, you will have a great influence on software. architecture, technical leadership and way of working.
Who you are
You have empathy for users and truly care about improving their experience
You are curious with a growth mindset and search for and enjoy finding ways to improve and learn
You like collaborating with team members as well as across team boundaries being a good communicator comfortable with spoken and written English
You know, care about and use sound engineering practices to develop well-crafted software
What's in your backpack
Deep understanding of all stages in software development lifecycle, software architectures and providing technical leadership. You are great with at least one of, and comfortable with others:
• NET, C#
React, Html, CSS and Typescript/Javascript
It's considered a bonus if:
You have worked in a role of Tech Lead, Software Architect or mentor
You have worked with customer-critical applications where information security was important
You have/had your own company and understand the perils of running a small business
You are familiar with accounting or fintech
What we have to offer
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world
A community of 5000+ Product Development professionals in fellow companies of Visma Group with active guilds in Software Engineering, AI/ML, Cyber Security, Product Design, Product Management etc.
We invest in your growth and learning by weekly dedicated learning time, training budget, learning platforms etc.
Flexible working hours and freedom to work in hybrid-remote setup
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm 30 days vacation, comprehensive wellness grant, pension according to ITP levels and other benefits - including waffles!
About Bokio
Bokio makes it super easy for everyone to run a business through automation of financial services, accounting, payments and taxes. We make sure our users understand their finances and have the right tools to make the best decisions for their businesses. You are welcome at Bokio for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace! We cherish a culture at Bokio where empathy, diversity, respect and courage are front and center.
