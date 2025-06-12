Software Engineer, Frontend
The opportunity
Waitwhile works to eliminate the 1 trillion hours that people spend waiting in lines every year. Our platform is trusted by over 10,000 companies worldwide and has helped more than 250 million people enjoy a radically better waiting experience at places like IKEA, Louis Vuitton, Costco, Tribeca Film Festival and more.
We are looking for a strong frontend focused Software Engineer to join our mission to eliminate waiting. Joining a small-but-growing team, you'll play a large role and have an impact on how we build an even more amazing product. You'll work collaboratively with our CTO and other members of the Waitwhile team to build out our web apps.
As a platform frontend Software Engineer you would design and lay the foundation new features such as:
State of the art queue management and appointment scheduling
Improve our UX and UI performance to make it best in class
Automation to help business streamline their customer journeys
Feedback and payments to help people save time while waiting
Analytics and business insights to reduce wait times and optimize flows
We build our service using Angular with Typescript/Javascript, NodeJS, Firebase, Firestore, BigQuery and Linux on Google Cloud Platform. It would be a plus to have experience in these, but other common web languages (Python, go, Rust, Java, SQL) and general expertise in distributed systems and databases is highly valued.
This position is based in Stockholm at our beautiful bright offices on Kungsgatan 32. We're a hybrid remote company and prefer that you work from the office at least 2 days per week as we believe the best product gets built together, live. Please note that you must be resident in Sweden and have a Swedish work permit to apply for this role.
What you'll be doing
You'll brainstorm with Product Managers, Designers and Backend Engineers on our team to conceptualize and build new features for our growing user base.
You'll produce high-quality results by contributing heavily to team projects that have a significant impact on the business.
You'll assist our skilled support team and operations team in triaging and resolving production issues.
You'll improve engineering standards, tooling, and processes.
What skills you need
You've been building web applications professionally for 5+ years and have experience of modern Angular and RxJS in particular.
You've excellent proficiency in Javascript/Typescript and a solid understanding of semantic HTML and CSS.
A solid understanding in core web and browser concepts (eg. how the browser parses and constructs a web page).
Experience with performance and optimization problems and a demonstrated ability to both diagnose and prevent these problems.
You can contribute to technical architecture discussions and help drive technical decisions within your team.
You write understandable, testable code with an eye towards maintainability. You've experience in writing automated tests.
You are a strong communicator. Explaining complex technical concepts to designers, support, and other engineers is no problem for you.
You possess strong computer science fundamentals: data structures, algorithms, programming languages, distributed systems, and information retrieval.
You can demonstrate excellent spoken and written English.
You have completed a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent training, fellowship, or work experience.
Bonus skills & attributes
You're experienced with NX mono repos
You're experienced with Google Cloud Platform
You've worked at a Startup or built a SaaS platform
Benefits
We're small but really want everyone on the team to thrive with awesome benefits! If there's something important to you that's not on this list, talk to us! :)
Competitive salary and equity in a fast-growing start-up
Regular compensation reviews - we reward great work!
Great vacation policy and flexible holidays so you can take time off when you need it
Work remotely with great equipment. We help you level up your home office with awesome hardware and gear.
Health plans and 401(k) savings to make sure you thrive! (United States & Sweden only right now)
