Software engineer DevOps

Are you driven to build, enhance and care for IT solutions? We are seeking a highly skilled Software Engineer with a DevOps mindset and a combination of system administration, database expertise and software development experience. You will work across multiple disciplines - from designing and maintaining secure and efficient Windows Server/SQL Server environments, to developing data-driven applications and automation solutions in Python, SQL, and SSIS - ensuring our systems and applications are secure, high-performing and reliable.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Design, implement, and maintain secure Windows Server and SQL Server environments, ensuring high availability, disaster recovery readiness, optimized performance and robust user access controls.
Develop and maintain CICD automation tools, ETL pipelines, and business logic using GitHub actions, Python, SQL, and SSIS.
Embrace the DevOps mindset, "you build it, you run it", being part of design, development, testing, and taking care of daily operations, managing maintenance activities, troubleshooting connectivity and performance issues ensuring a good delivery quality.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, design solutions, and ensure applications are delivered on time and follow the bank's security and regulatory guidelines.
Monitor and optimize performance of infrastructure and applications, proactively assess and improve system and application security staying ahead of emerging threats.
What is needed in this role: Being a team player who prioritizes the team's goals.
Strong expertise with Windows Server administration and SQL Server database management.
Development experience in Python and SQL, knowledge of ETL design using SSIS.
Comprehensive understanding of performance tuning, backup/restore strategies, network protocols and security, Active Directory permissions setup.
Good knowledge of DevOps practices, CICD pipelines, Git and tools like GitHub actions or Jenkins, and familiar with SAFE and Agile ways of working.
Exceptional problem-solving skills, a proactive mindset and strong communication abilities.
Be familiar with SAFE and Agile principles.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Relevant academic degree in Computer Science / Engineering or equivalent experience.
Additional skills: Knowledge of financial instruments and background from banking or insurance industry is a bonus.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and.....work with talented and motivated colleagues with an open and positive mindset. We will offer you an intellectually challenging job opportunity in a dynamic environment with good opportunities for personal development and growth. You will be a key player in the team who takes initiative and is happy to participate and influence our future development." Jerry Anderson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 05.09.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg & Malmskillnadsgatan
Recruiting manager: Jerry Anderson
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
