Software Engineer CI/CD Infrastructure
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help build the CI capabilities behind a connected vehicle experience, covering head units, displays, audio, and connectivity solutions. In this role, you will strengthen the infrastructure that enables continuous delivery of embedded software in an environment where quality, safety, and reliability are critical.
You will work in an agile, cross-functional setup where you improve how software is built, tested, and delivered. This is a great opportunity if you want to combine Python development, containerized workflows, and AI/LLM-driven improvements in a high-impact automotive environment.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain CI infrastructure that supports the delivery of embedded software.
You will design, improve, and operate CI capabilities for software used in head units, displays, audio, and connectivity solutions.
You will build automation and tooling in Python to improve delivery flows, code quality, and developer productivity.
You will work hands-on with Docker-based workflows, including image builds, publishing, and debugging in local and CI environments.
You will collaborate with engineering teams to improve the speed, quality, and reliability of software delivery.
You will contribute to Linux-based development environments and support continuous improvement in agile ways of working.
RequirementsB.Sc. in Computer Science or a related field
At least 05 years of experience in software development and/or CI development
Strong Python development skills
Practical experience applying AI/LLM solutions in software development, for example within automation, code quality, developer productivity, or CI/CD
Hands-on experience with Docker and containerized workflows, including writing and maintaining Dockerfiles, building and publishing images, and running and debugging containers locally and in CI
Proficiency in Linux environments
Fluent English, written and spoken
Experience with agile methodologies such as Kanban or Scrum
Ability to pass required background screening linked to export control regulations
Nice to haveExperience with Kubernetes
Experience working in Azure environments
Experience with workflow orchestration tools such as Apache Airflow
Experience with monitoring and logging tools such as ELK and Grafana
Experience with relational and NoSQL databases, including PostgreSQL and MongoDB
Experience with Ansible
Swedish language skills
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7691021-1984944". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9895346