Software Engineer (C# / .NET) - Payment Platform

What we do at Qliro
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team doesYour team Payments Platform is a backend heavy team that is responsible for all of Qliro's Payment Transactions, integration with our Payment Service Providers and Settlements Consolidation for our merchants. We stand on the transactional frontline, handling over 50.000 payment transactions daily. We work towards exceptional availability and performance levels and need yet another great engineer to continue the work.
What you will get to do Work in a team that handles 50,000+ payment transactions per day
Being a part of our journey from monolith to micro services, and from on premise to cloud in AWS
Work with the following techstack: C#, .NET, AWS, Terraform, GitLab, Event Driven Architecture, RabbitMQ, MS SQL Server, New Relic, Kibana
Work with initiatives that enhance the scalability and reliability of our system
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Product, Design, and other Engineering teams, to deliver high-impact features and solutions.
What you bring to the teamYou are highly experienced in C# / .NET
You have practical experience from working with agile engineering methods
Highly beneficial if you have worked with payment transactions before
We expect you to contribute to our technical solutions
We believe you have an engineering diploma
