Software Engineer (C# / .NET) - Core services

2024-09-04
What we do at Qliro
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team does
We arenow looking for a proficient Software Engineer to our teamCore services. This team handlesQliro's some ofcore platforms, like customer communication and personal data management. This, fun, friendly andself-organized autonomous team have full ownership for taking features from discovery to operating them in production.Current focus for the team
Event-driven, microservices, C#, .NET, AWS SNS, AWS MQ for RabbitMQ, MassTransit
MSSQL, AWS DynamoDB, MongoDB Atlas
DevOps, Continuous Delivery, QA automation, GitlabCI, Terraform, AnsibleELK, NewRelic, CloudWatch
What we are looking for in our new team member
You are proficient in C# .NET and have touched the majority of tools in the rest of the stack.
You have practical experience from working with agile engineering methods combined with a solid understanding of software engineering best practices.
It is a plus if you have worked with cloud technologies.
It is a plus if you have experience working on a team with full responsibility for your software platform, including monitoring, infrastructure, CICD, and operating production.
You have an understanding of system design, data structures, API development.
