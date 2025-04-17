Software Engineer (C#)
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Software Engineer to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.Position Overview
As a Software Engineer, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with the other 70+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services.
In this position, you will be a key player in our Vehicle Controllingteam, focusing on the core technologies that enable our vehicles to navigate and operate autonomously. This team works on vehicle motion control, sensors, and localization. You will be developing tools for configuring sophisticated control algorithms, integrating advanced sensor technologies, and ensuring precise vehicle localization. If you have a passion for robotics and experience with desktop application development, you will find this team both intellectually stimulating and professionally fulfilling.
The main tech stack used in the Vehicle Controlling team isC++, Python, React, and Linux. However, we are currently looking for Software Engineers who are proficient in C# as this position will work with the configuration tools within the domain.
What does success look like in this position: High Code Quality: Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets project requirements and passes all code reviews;
Comprehensive Documentation: Maintain detailed and up-to-date documentation for all projects, facilitating smooth onboarding and knowledge transfer;
Proactive Bug Fixes: Identify and fix bugs promptly to maintain software reliability and performance;
Effective Cross-Functional Teamwork: Collaborate with project managers, UX designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet user needs;
Timely Project Delivery: Consistently meet project deadlines, ensuring that all deliverables are completed on schedule.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have: Educational background in Computer science, IT, Engineering, or equivalent;
Good knowledge C#. Advantageous with knowledge of C++;
5 years of experience working with Software Development and/or the AGV industry;
Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Strong collaboration and communication skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Commitment to high standards and continuous quality improvement;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances;
Experience working with AGVs and AMRs are considered beneficial.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our commitment to your well-being and growth includes: Innovation Days - A 24-hour event happening every twelve weeks for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new ideas and solve problem!
Office Gym - Always open and free, filled with machines for strength and fitness for all our employees.
Company Events - Participate in fun and engaging activities to build team spirit.
Group Workout Session - Stay active with various workout sessions led by your colleagues.
Career Opportunities - Enjoy the chance to work in different positions and teams over the years, fostering career growth.
Online Learning with Coursera - Advance your professional development and boost your knowledge within different areas.
Flexi-Time - Enjoy flexible working hours to balance work and personal life.
Fixed Hybrid Mode - Benefit from a structured hybrid work model, combining remote and in-office work.
Vacation - Take advantage of 6 weeks of vacation to relax and recharge.
Work-Time Reduction - Benefits from around 9 extra days off per working year.
Wellness Allowance - Receive support for your health and wellness expenses.
Home Office Equipment - Get essential home office equipment, including noise-cancelling headphones, screens, and more.
Free Parking & Bicycle Garage - Conveniently located outside our office for easy access.
Other benefits - Enjoy a Collective Agreement and Occupational Pension.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile SolutionsWe offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Ersättning
