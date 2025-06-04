Software Engineer (Backend) - Clearings & Settlements
Qliro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qliro AB i Stockholm
Qliro is all about safe and simple payments. We are a payment provider who loves to help customers purchase online without even thinking about the payment part. We are also a dedicated payment partner to our merchants who serve customers every day. Since our start in 2014 we've grown into becoming one of the most loved payment providers in the Nordics, working with some of the largest e-commerce companies to provide safe and simple payments.
Clearing & Settlements is a team working with financial aspects of Payments such as ledgers, book keeping, settlements reconciliation, and payouts. We are working in a modern microservices and cloud environment, mainly backend with some limited frontend in a back-office application. This is an international team characterised by a high seniority. Based on this, we can now onboard an engineer early in their career with one to a few years' experience. The team is working in a hybrid setup, with a team day at the office each week, the other days everyone decides for themselves.
Current focus for the team:
Building high quality software solutions using C#, .NET 8 and onwards
Develop event-driven and microservices-based architecture solutions
C#, .NET, AWS, Terraform, GitLab, Event Driven Architecture, RabbitMQ, SNS, SQS, Lambda, ECS, EKS Batch, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, MongoDB, Postgresql
What we are looking for in our new team member:
You have done some development within C# .Net, if you have worked with other parts of our stack, this is beneficial
You have practical experience from working with agile engineering methods combined with a basic understanding of software engineering best practices
This team is 100% in the AWS cloud, so any experience working with cloud technologies and Infrastructure-as-Code is relevant.
Previous understanding or knowledge with different testing methods and frameworks
You have an understanding of system design, data structures, API development and algorithms
If you have experience from working with finance and payments solution (technical or non technical) like payment processing or compliance is an advantage
WOW in everything we do
Qliro is the place for you who are curious, passionate and love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength.
We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remote and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qliro AB
(org.nr 556962-2441), https://www.qliro.com/sv-se/ Arbetsplats
Qliro Kontakt
Ebba Enberger ebba.enberger@qliro.com Jobbnummer
9374999