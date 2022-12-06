Software Engineer
2022-12-06
THE TEAM
You will be part of the software engineering consultancy team in Stockholm, which today consists of 65 people and we expect to grow by a few more developers during this year.
YOUR PROFILE:
Have 4+ years of experience with back-end, frontend, full-stack, data engineering, DevOps, IOS or Android development.
Strong database knowledge with SQL (PostgreSQL or NoSQL is a bonus)
Have an understanding of the full web technology stack (e.g. HTTP headers, asset loading/caching, requests, REST)
C++, Python, PHP, Java, Erlang, Haskell, Elixir, Golang, Kotlin, Swift, Objective C, JavaScript or similar.
Bachelor or Master in computer science is a bonus.
The position is full-time with benefits including a pension package, health care, fitness allowance and developers/educational budget. We are looking for a Software Engineer to join our team in Stockholm.
You should have a strong background in back-end development or front-end development, and master one or more languages such as C++, C#, PHP, Python, Ruby, Golang, Elixir, Java, and Javascript. If you have knowledge of technologies like NoSQL, Docker, Kubernetes we are even more interested.
You will be involved in developing cutting-edge projects with modern technologies, in a fresh and playful environment in central Stockholm.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05
