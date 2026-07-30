Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-30
, Mölndal
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, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Olofström
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is growing and facing an exciting future in the electrification of vehicles. If you want to utilize state of the art methods to test and verify next generation electrified luxury cars, the role as our new Hardware in the loop (HIL) Development Engineer is the role for you to prosper!You will be part of an HIL Development team in the eART Software Factory within the Product Stream Electric Propulsion. You will be a member of a truly international team designing HIL test-environments for production software testing. Meaning the HIL models, you will create is crucial for testing electrical propulsion ECUs used in the Traction Battery, Charging and Electric Drive Systems.
What you'll do
Volvo Cars' development centers around software (SW) and in our next generation vehicles, we take a giant leap into the future by launching a capable centralized compute platform, hosting most of the in-house developed SW. In these next generation vehicles, we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture. The Propulsion & Energy unit is located at Gothenburg. The department, Propulsion & Energy Quality has an Enabling ART (Agile Release Train) within Propulsion & Energy, with the purpose to provide the infrastructure for SW development teams to integrate, test, and release SW in a continuous integration (CI) flow. The infrastructure includes development and maintenance of Hardware-in-Loop setups for development, verification, and validation of software products. We do this by building a robust and automated test framework and enabling SW test & release in a CI flow. We are looking for our future team member to develop, validate and maintain Model-Based Hardware in Loop setups that are intended for software functionality verification on embedded systems. The embedded test setups are built around the above-mentioned Propulsion & Energy architecture. These setups are a combination of simulated vehicle components and real hardware components to emulate a real vehicle with all the relevant dynamics. Our team are responsible for the development and maintenance of these embedded setups (hardware-in-loop), while making sure that these setups are capable to execute relevant test cases for platform, software, and function verification. These are state-of-the art test setups, critical for testing software before the final product is launched. Hence, you will be working in a fast paced, innovative environment, solving problems and challenges daily. We offer you to work in a small cross functional team, with high focus on quality and continuous improvements. Together with your colleagues, you will define, set up and configure these test environments supporting our current and future projects. You will be working with Software application and deployment on core computer and embedded ECUs, model all relevant components and signals to enable test automation, moving us towards Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Together with us, you will grow your competence and get a broad understanding of Volvo Cars Next Generation Vehicles and Software Platform along with domain growth in Propulsion & Energy. You will work closely with other groups at Volvo Cars, our suppliers and get the opportunity to create a wide network.
Profile description: What you'll bring
You will fit well in this role if you are a Modeling and Simulation Engineer focusing on model-based development on HIL test beds and an understanding of Software Verification cycles correlated to Model Based Development (SIL, MIL, HIL and VIL)We see that you have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in SW Engineering, Electrical Engineering or equivalent with emphasis on SW development. You have extensive experience in either dynamic modelling using Matlab/Simulink or test automation. Experience from an Agile working environment and from Continuous Integration is beneficial.You are fluent in English.
Software/ Plant model development (python, Matlab/Simulink, Stateflow)
Experience with HIL systems and real-time simulation
Experience in Continuous Integration
dSPACE toolchain (ConfigurationDesk, AutomationDesk, ControlDesk,...)
Knowledge of modeling electric motors, power electronics, and traction battery systems
Automation of software test
CAN and Automotive Ethernet communications
Meritorious:
Experience from SW platform development, including middleware.
Knowledge in Electric Propulsion simulation
Knowledge in integration of sensor technologies
Verification in vehicles at system or functional level or experience from test automation
Experience in Core, Domain development/testing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81322-44348101". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
10016315