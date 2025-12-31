Software Engineer
2025-12-31
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now looking for a Software Engineer for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
(Parental Leave Cover - 1 year)We are looking for a flexible and proactive Quality Assurance consultant to support quality-related activities within the Vehicle Data Services and OTA area during a parental leave cover.This role is intentionally broad and evolving. The focus is not on hands-on testing, but on adapting to where quality support is most needed, in close collaboration with teams and stakeholders.Role Scope:Depending on current priorities, the Quality Lead may:* Coordinate and facilitate Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for incidents related to Core Services* Drive follow-up on actions and quality improvements, documented in ServiceNow* Track and follow up on defects using JIRA* Facilitate alignment and follow-up meetings for cross-team initiatives* Support Scrum Masters and teams with Acceptance Criteria and Definition of Done* Contribute to quality processes, ways of working, and test strategy discussionsThe exact focus areas will be continuously discussed and adjusted based on team needs and ongoing initiatives.Profile:* Strong communication and facilitation skills* Comfortable working with unclear boundaries and changing priorities* Highly proactive, people-oriented, and structured in follow-up* Experience in Quality Assurance, problem coordination, or similar cross-functional roles* Familiarity with Agile environments* Experience with ServiceNow and JIRA is a plus.What Success Looks Like:Succeeds by creating alignment, driving follow-up, and strengthening collaboration.
Duration: 2026-02-02 to 2027-02-28
Location: Göteborg
Application Deadline: 2026-01-06
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
