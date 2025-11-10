Software Engineer
Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to enterprises within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. Moreover we offer an innovation hub for our employees. Within the group of over 30 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on enabling the full potential of our employees - our most important asset! The basis for our culture is a strong employee focus. On top of this, we grow a culture based on three pillars: Joy, Curiosity and Innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
We are now looking for talented software engineers with experience and competence in Big Data & AI, DevOps, Android/iOS, Fullstack Cloud and/or Embedded development. #jobbjustnu.
Who are you?
We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy team-work but at the same time you are able to work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and the willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Computer Science or equivalent
Languages
English, professional level
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: softwareapplication@quokka.se
