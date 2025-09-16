Software Engineer
Assignment Overview
We are looking for an Embedded Software Application Engineer to take on a dual role that combines technical responsibility with leadership. The position involves supporting and coaching the team, removing obstacles, ensuring deliveries, and driving agile routines. At the same time, you will manage the entire lifecycle of ECUs and embedded software-from requirements management and planning to release and maintenance. The role also includes coordinating development activities, securing technical, quality, cost, and time targets, as well as contributing to integration, testing, and collaboration with stakeholders.
Candidate Profile
Proven leadership experience with the ability to guide and motivate teams.
Strong communication skills paired with analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Hands-on experience in embedded software and hardware development, preferably within the automotive sector.
Solid understanding of ECU functions and related technical areas.
Academic degree (Bachelor's or Master's) in software engineering, electrical engineering, or a related field.
Familiarity with safety standards such as ISO 26262.
Proficiency with tools, processes, and systems commonly used in embedded development.
A structured, proactive mindset and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
