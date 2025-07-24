Software Engineer
We are looking for a motivated and curious Software Engineer to join our small development team. In this position, you will be involved in designing, building, testing, and improving digital systems and applications in collaboration with other team members. You will work with modern tools and participate in the full software development cycle.
What We Offer
An engaging and supportive work environment
A team-oriented culture with mentoring and knowledge sharing
Opportunities to work on real projects and develop your skills continuously
A stable role with flexibility and long-term potential
Requirements
A strong willingness to learn and work collaboratively in a development team
A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT, or a related field
Basic programming skills in at least one common language (e.g., Java, Python, C#, or JavaScript)
Good communication skills in English (or Urdu)
Preferred Qualifications (Not Required)
Experience with tools such as Git, Docker, or any cloud platform
Participation in academic or personal software projects
Familiarity with agile working methods or development frameworks
Position Details
Type of employment: Permanent
Start date: As soon as possible or by agreement
Location: Stockholm (with possible flexibility for hybrid work)
Salary: According to agreement or applicable collective agreement
